Houston Cougars Reach Notable Milestone for First Time as Big 12 Team
After their first two years in the Big 12 Conference both resulted in a disappointing 4-8 finish, the Houston Cougars are now officially eligible for play in a bowl game at the conclusion of the season following their narrow 31-28 win over the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium in Houston Saturday afternoon.
Houston's last bowl game came in the 2022 season, when they were still members of the American Atlantic Conference, defeating the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 23-16 in the Independence Bowl with Dana Holgorsen still at the helm.
Now, having won six of their first seven games on the year, the Coogs have locked in their bowl eligibility early.
The Transfers Pays Off Yet Again
The closeness of the score may not accurately represent how dominant Houston's offense was throughout the contest, but Willie Fritz's team was still very productive on that side of the line of scrimmage, especially his quadrant of star transfer players.
Quarterback Conner Weigman had a quietly appreciative morning in Houston, completing 15 of 23 passes with three touchdowns, including two that went to wide receiver Amare Thomas as a part of his four-catch, 69-yard day, the two proving their worth and their role in turning the Cougars team around on the gridiron in the 2025 season.
Running back Dean Connors wasn't able to find the end zone against the Wildcats but was still able to make his presence felt with his 100 yards on 20 carries, continuing to hold up the Houston running back room with Re'Shaun Sanford out for the season.
Tight end Tanner Koziol continued to improve in his first season with the Coogs, recording a team-high six receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown that went for 15 yards in the closing moments of the first half.
As if they hadn't proven it with their massive success early in the season, the Cougars have shown now that they are a team to fear in the Big 12 Conference, a conference that many would agree brings much higher competition than that of the AAC.
The win brings Houston to 6-1, which currently sits them fifth in the Big 12 rankings and their 3-1 conference record is currently second in the standings, alongside the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Arizona State Sun Devils.
And speaking of Arizona State, that is exactly who the Cougars will battle next as they continue to trend upward in the conference championship picture, next Saturday night in Tempe.