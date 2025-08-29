Houston Cougars Star Tight End Tanner Koziol Avoids Injury Scare vs. SFA
The Houston Cougars may have avoided a major blow to a star player on in their season opener on Thursday night.
Midway through the third quarter, while leading the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 17-0, Cougars star tight end Tanner Koziol was injured, following a reception across the middle.
Koziol was on the ground for an extended period of time before walking off of the field under his own power, where he was tended to on the sidelines by the Cougars medical staff.
Fortunately for the Cougars and Koziol both, the injury appeared to be superficial, with the tight end emerging from the sideline wearing a brace on his left knee of the examination.
He then made his way back on to the field, where he was able to make another grab for three yards. However, he once again came up hobbled after the catch.
Houston head coach Willie Fritz gave an update on Koziol after the game, noting that the tight end should be back on Monday, easing concerns.
At the time of the injury, the senior and first-year Cougar who transferred from Ball State was leading the team with six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown, and showing excellent chemistry with new starting quarterback Conner Weigman.
Houston would go on to score a touchdown on the drive, with Weigman hitting Amare Thomas across the middle for a score 20 yards out. It was Weigman's third touchdown throw of the evening.
A Big Time Pick Up
In his time at Ball State, the 2025 Mackey Award candidate became the first tight end in school history to go over 80 receptions and 800 yards in a single season as he managed to haul in eight touchdowns last year. Through his career as a Cardinal, the Illinois native caught 163 passes for 1,507 yards as well as 18 touchdown receptions.
A colossal six-foot-seven, 240-pound frame makes Koziol among the deadliest weapons in the Big 12 this season as he looks to help Houston reach the championship game for the first time since joining the conference in the 2023-2024 season.
The tight end was a College Football Network Third-Team All-American after ranking fourth in the country with 7.8 receptions per game and breaking Ball State's single-season and career records for receptions by a tight end. His 2024 efforts earned him an 87.9 offensive grade by Pro Football Focus, the third-highest grade by a tight end last year.
And now, it appears he will be able to continue his season without interruption after the brief injury scare.
“I was so grateful they were still looking at me in the next portal window,” Koziol said ahead of the start of fall camp, per the Houston Chronicle. “I’m so grateful and blessed I had that opportunity.”