Houston Cougars Unveil Icy Jersey Choice vs. Rice Owls
The Houston Cougars will be staying in Space City for their Week 2 matchup, but instead of playing at "The Cage," they will be at Rice Stadium to combat their rivals, the Rice Owls.
The rivalry matchup last year can't really be described in any way as close, as the Cougars jumped out to a 20-0 lead at halftime and outscored the Owls 13-7 in the second half to take their first win of the Willie Fritz era with a 33-7 victory.
Then-quarterback Donovan Smith completed 12 of 21 attempted passes for 142 yards and a touchdown, a 44-yard pass to wide receiver Stephon Johnson.
Cougars Reveal Uniform Selection For Rivalry Game
In a post on their official X page, a 38-second video opens with defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. in an icy white Nike jersey, with a red Nike head cover, and red and white Nike gloves, taking a gander at the different selections of Coog helmets, including their red ones they donned in the season opener last week, and the Houston Oilers-esque throwback helmets.
After admiring the helmets and saying he'll save the throwback helmet "for a later day," he comes across an all-white helmet, with the "UH" logo in big red letters on the side, and McCutchin nods appreciatively as the hype portion of the video begins, revealing white Nike pants and red and white Nike cleats for the Coogs on the weekend, as well.
The video's caption says it all, "Icy in September."
The Cougars travel to Rice Stadium after an impressive 27-0 shutout of the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in their season opener last Thursday night that saw an impressive performance from Houston's transfers.
Quarterback Conner Weigman, who joined the Cougars from Texas A&M, completed 15 of 24 attempted passes for 159 yards and three passing touchdowns, while also adding 39 yards on six carries on the ground.
Tight end Tanner Koziol, a John Mackey Award watchlist name from Ball State, caught seven passes from Weigman for 63 yards and a touchdown, even though an injury scare haunted the team at the end of the game, but it is not supposed to affect Koziol going forward.
Wide receiver Amare Thomas, formerly from the University of Alabama-Birmingham, caught three passes for 44 yards and also hauled in his first receiving touchdown in H-Town.
The Rice Owls were also victorious in their season opener, a 14-12 triumph over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
The two Houston schools kick off from Rice Stadium at 6:00 P.M. Saturday night.