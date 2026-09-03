Houston DB Javion White Embraces His Chance in Willie Fritz’s Program: ‘He’s a Dawg’

Javion White was recruited by then Tulane coach Willie Fritz back in 2023 to play for the Green Wave as a three-star prospect out of Franklin Parish High School in Louisiana.

White committed on June 25 of that year and by the time the season ended, Fritz was hired by Houston as the Cougars' new head coach on Dec. 3.

White went ahead and signed his letter of intent to Tulane on Dec 23., but didn't get the opportunity to play under Fritz in New Orleans. White spent his first two collegiate seasons at Tulane, where he played 25 games and started 16 of them. He was an All-AAC Third-Team selection in 2025 at cornerback.

In 2024, Houston was undergoing a rebuild of the program led by Fritz, while Tulane was still competitive in the American Athletic Conference. Now, after the 2025 season, Houston has become true contenders in the Big 12.

While Green Wave reached the College Football Playoff in 2025, White decided to transfer. The destination was Houston. It wasn't a decision out of the blue. White had seen what Fritz had built at Houston. There was an opportunity to play for the coach who initially brought him to Tulane, and White committed to Houston 12 days after he entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1.

"Out of the portal, I saw what he did with Houston this past year, 10 wins. I knew he was rebuilding, so I figured I'd just have to come join him, and I knew what type of coach he was," White said.

Javion White Gets His Opportunity With Fritz

It's clear that White, now a junior, appreciates Fritz's coaching style.

"I knew the type of standard he was gonna push. I knew that the guys who were here were also going to push that same standard also," White said.

Tulane was three hours away from his home in Winnsboro, La., but the two extra hours to Houston are worth it for White, who now gets an opportunity to play Power Four football.

White snagged three interceptions last season and had six passes defended while he also racked up 50 total tackles. He started all 14 games for Tulane as a defensive back who played both at the nickel and free safety positions. His versatility in the back end of the defense is a huge plus for any unit.

White's experience as a nickel will come in handy for Houston when they employ five defensive backs. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, White's No. 0 has been flashy all over the secondary during fall camp.

Fritz, who knew what White would bring back when he was still in high school, has been "really impressed" with him.

"He's a really smart football player...he's extremely athletic," Fritz said. "He's not the biggest guy in the world, but he can mix it up with tight ends and people on the perimeter trying to block him and he plays at a fast tempo all the time, so I'm really looking forward to Javion and what he's gonna do this season."

White believes he's had a "great" fall camp. A nickel has to guard receivers over the middle, and White presents that combination of speed and physicality to guard tight ends as well.

Given his talent, there are expectations for him as a preseason All-Big 12 Second Team member by Athlon Sports.

White has now had to get acclimated to the new defensive scheme in fall camp.

"We played a whole different defense at Tulane...just learning how to get used to playing fast and the system I'm in," White said.

Having veterans in the secondary certainly helps as well. White is entering his third season but is the youngest among the group with the likes of fifth-year senior safeties in Kentrell Webb and Jordan Allen.

"Two great guys, two team players. Going to play hard, play with you. Be on your side when you fall. It's great playing with guys like that," White said.

Redshirt junior Will James is also entering his fourth collegiate season and is the top cornerback on the team as he was named to the Bednarik Award Preseason Watchlist. He was quick to complement what he's seen out of White.

"He's a dawg. That guy can play the run; that guy can cover anybody. He's going against one of our top receivers every day, and it's just a competitive matchup every day," James said.

Battling against Houston's receiver room isn't an easy task, but White's been up for the challenge while recognizing the talent that's pushed him during camp.

"Definitely one of the best wide receiver rooms since I've been in college," White said.

White's skill set can add a lot to an experienced secondary like Houston's. Not only that, but he's also learned leadership. White considers himself an older guy, but he watched James to see how to go about things.

There are expectations for this Houston secondary, and White is ready for it. Everything's gone to plan so far at Houston for White, and it's surpassed his own expectations.

"Everything is great. Everything I thought it would be plus more," White said.