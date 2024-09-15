Houston defeats Rice 33-7 for Willie Fritz's first victory in Bayou Bucket
Houston secured its first victory under new head coach Willie Fritz, defeating crosstown rival Rice 33-7 in a dominant Bayou Bucket performance on Saturday night.
The Cougars, now 1-2, showcased a much-improved offense led by quarterback Donovan Smith, who threw for 142 yards and accounted for three touchdowns. Running back Stacy Sneed also played a pivotal role, rushing for 82 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown run that set the tone early in the first quarter.
Houston’s offense, which had struggled in the first two games of the season, finally found its rhythm. Sneed’s 65-yard touchdown run around the right end gave the Cougars an early 7-0 lead with just over five minutes left in the first quarter. Moments later, Mekhi Mews electrified the crowd with a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown, extending Houston’s lead to 14-0. This quick burst of scoring put Rice on its heels and set the stage for Houston’s commanding first half.
The Cougars continued to capitalize on Rice’s mistakes, with Michael Batton recovering a muffed Rice punt. Smith then connected with Stephon Johnson on a 44-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter, pushing Houston’s lead to 20-0 at halftime. Smith’s passing and leadership on the field were instrumental in Houston’s success, as he completed 12 of 21 passes and added two rushing touchdowns, one from 1 yard and another impressive 37-yard run in the second half. The Cougars outgained Rice 379 to 159 yards, showcasing a balanced attack that had been missing in their earlier games.
Defensively, Houston stifled Rice’s offense, limiting quarterback E.J. Warner to just 50 yards on 12-of-21 passing with an interception. The Cougars' defense was relentless, holding Rice to only 2 of 13 on third-down conversions and containing the Owls’ rushing attack to just 32 yards from leading rusher Dean Connors, who managed only one touchdown on a 4-yard run. Despite Rice entering the game with the nation’s best sack total, their three sacks and nine tackles for loss were not enough to slow down Houston’s offense.
However, Houston's win was not without challenges. The team committed five penalties for 64 yards, and two members of the secondary, cornerback Latrell McCutchen Sr. and defensive back Juwon Gaston, were ejected for targeting penalties in the second and third quarters, respectively. These ejections tested the depth of Houston’s defense, but the Cougars managed to maintain control of the game.
Looking ahead, Houston will prepare for a road matchup against Cincinnati, hoping to build on their newfound offensive momentum.