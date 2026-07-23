Houston's defense enteres the 2026 season with high expectations.

With these expectations come defenders that have a chance to receive All-Conference honors and become candidates as some of the best players in the Big 12.

Here are three Houston defensive players that are most likely to earn All-Conference Honors.

1. Jaden Yates, Linebacker

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Jaden Yates (30) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At Ole Miss, Jaden Yates recorded only 52 tackles and half a sack. In 2024 at Marshall, he was able to gain 115 tackles, with 33 of those being solo tackles.

Ole Miss prioritized having fresh bodies, so Yates wasn't on the field the whole game. However, he is going into a system that is in desperate need of an experienced captain at the linebacker position. Whether it is run-stopping, pass coverage or pressuring the quarterback, Yates fits the criteria for the Cougars.

His speed and intelligence give him an edge in becoming so versatile at his respective position and allow him to make plays that don't always show up on the stats. With all this in mind, Yates has the potential to not only become the best linebacker in the conference but also receive Big 12 recognition.

2. Javion White, Defensive Back

Tulane transfer Javion White is coming in as a vital player in the secondary. Houston lost a lot of defensive power in 2025; however, White comes in as a captain for the defensive backs.

At Tulane, White had 50 total tackles, six pass deflections and three interceptions. Additionally, White is an experienced defensive back who can lock down any area on the field and can dominantly win one-on-one matchups.

If he consistently limits big plays and creates more turnovers, quarterbacks will look in a different direction than his. With his consistency, talents and ability to limit big plays thrown his way, White sits with Yates as a potential candidate for a Big 12 honor.

3. Kentrell Webb, Defensive Back

Kentrell Webb overlooks the deep parts of the field and has become a versatile player for the Cougars. Although his position forces him to cover the deep shots quarterbacks might throw, he has helped stop the run and has even played as a sub-linebacker.

His familiarity with head coach Willie Fritz's defense and ability to communicate is just as important as his own production. He automatically becomes a proven leader for the secondary to lean on.

If Webb can force turnovers, pass breakups and inspire his group of defensive backs, he could be considered as an All-Conference defensive back and receive honors.