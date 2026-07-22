The Houston Cougars football program has dramatically increased the level of talent on the roster over the past year and that obviously was a big reason why UH won 10 games last season and the 2025 Texas Bowl.

When more and more names get added to different watchlists during preseason, the expectations increase as there are high hopes for those star players to perform. The Cougars have acquired significant talent on both sides of the ball that has been getting recognized as the season gets closer to starting.

Houston took a massive leap forward last year in large part due to successful transfer portal acquisitions and the leap of some experienced players. The Cougars are expected to take another step toward a Big 12 championship this season, and the program's name keeps popping up on various preseason honors lists.

Houston had nine players selected in last year's Shriners Children's 1000 Watchlist, and that number has now been matched for consecutive seasons. The Shriners Children's East-West Bowl announced on Monday that nine Cougars made the cut in 2026 as well.

The 9 Houston Players Who Earned a Place

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Houston quarterback Conner Weigman speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This watchlist highlights 1000 of the top all-star game-eligible players for the 2027 East-West Bowl. Last season, Dean Connors was selected as UH's 32nd player to participate in the Bowl. There could be more after this season.

Starting senior quarterback Conner Weigman was named on the list, and even with his highly successful 2025 campaign, he's still been underrated on most preseason accolades. Weigman could very well end up being one of the best quarterbacks in the conference this season.

Offensive lineman Shadre Hurst is expected to be one of the best at his position in the country, given his multiple All-American and preseason honors, and this watchlist was yet another for his name to be added to.

Fellow offensive lineman Drew Terrill joined Hurst on the list and comes to Houston after three seasons at Miami (OH) as one of the best in the MAC.

Senior transfer running back from Oregon, Makhi Hughes, made the cut, and he's looking to find that magic from early in his career at Tulane, where he was a freshman All-American. Three more offensive players were included on the watchlist, and they are all pass catchers.

Senior wide receiver Amare Thomas was named to yet another preseason watchlist after being Houston's No. 1 wide receiver, while senior transfer wide receiver Trent Walker from Oregon State joined him as he's supposed to be a big part of the new-look receiver room for Houston.

Junior tight end Patrick Overmyer saw his name added to this watchlist. The former UTSA Roadrunner will have a big role to fill at Houston.

Two defensive players for the Cougars made the list. Defensive lineman and veteran Brandon Mack II was one of Houston's best players up front with five sacks last year, and his last college season could be a big one.

Defensive back Jalen Mayo made the watchlist as a top-10 transfer portal corner. He could be a key piece to Houston's secondary after transferring from SFA and joining his secondary coach, Marcus Trice, in the Third Ward.