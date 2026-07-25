Houston Football Offseason Recap: Where Houston Improved and Where It Didn't

Houston football just went through an important offseason that will play a big part in the kind of success that the Cougars will have in 2026. Last season, Houston had a huge turnaround to become one of the contending Big 12 teams.

Now, the expectations have grown for Houston to be in the running to make the conference championship and take another winning step forward. The Cougars just won 10 games last season, but the target is more than that now. There's a reason why the expectation is as such. The offseason was overall quite successful for Houston.

The Cougars got stronger in a lot of different areas on the roster, while maintaining most of the strengths from last season with a bunch of returning players on both offense and defense. The transfer portal added depth and experience, while the high school recruiting class was historic for Houston.

Here's a recap of the improvements, and one area that didn't improve.

Wide Receiver Depth and Talent

Oct 18, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Trent Walker (7) runs the ball after a catch during the second quarter against the Lafayette Leopards at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston's No. 1 wide receiver is clear. That is senior Amare Thomas, who is senior quarterback Conner Weigman's favorite target. Thomas led the Cougars offense through the air and could be one of the best receivers in the Big 12 this year. Houston did need more depth and more reliable targets for Weigman, especially with former tight end Tanner Koziol in the NFL now.

The Cougars found that in the transfer portal. The big addition was experienced senior wide receiver Trent Walker who transferred from Oregon State. Walker is 6-foot-2, and a reliable, do-it-all target. He'll likely be the No. 2 receiver for the Cougars, and a great second option behind Thomas.

Houston returns both sophomore Koby Young and senior Harvey Broussard III, and those two could also increase their involvement. Another good addition was the transfer of sophomore Florida wideout Muizz Tounkara. He returns to the Houston area and was a top 75 receiver in his senior class.

Offensive Line and Running Game

The Cougars needed to add and replace parts of their offensive line, and got one of the highest quality transfers to slide into the guard position in senior Shadre Hurst. He has made it on multiple All-American and all-conference preseason lists and is one of the best at his position in college football.

Additionally, senior tackle Drew Terrill transferred from Miami (OH), and his large 6-foot-6 presence will be welcomed. Houston's starting running back this season will be senior transfer from Oregon, Makhi Hughes. He was incredible during his time at Tulane as a freshman All-American and could further improve Houston's running game.

What Didn't Improve: Pass Rush

Houston will be missing both Carlos Allen Jr. and Eddie Walls II up front on the defensive line. Both were crucial in stopping the gaps as well as generating pressure on the quarterback. While the Cougars brought in transfer junior Ashton Porter from Oregon, it's still unknown what exactly his numbers will look like. There are high expectations for him.

Porter was also listed as a linebacker, and whether the Cougars can still get pressure without a true high-end defensive lineman will be interesting to see.