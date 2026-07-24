Houston Football Players Under the Most Pressure Entering Fall Camp

Fall camp is a way for players to raise their stocks and propell themselves up the roster.

However, multiple players are coming in for Houston's fall camp under overwhelming pressure. Expectations are flowing through them and if they can not deliver, they drown.

Here are the football players that are under the most pressure for Houston entering fall camp.

Makhi Hughes, Running Back

Nov 16, 2024; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Running back Makhi Hughes has already proven to be a capable running back. In 2024, he was able to rush for 1,401 yards and had 15 touchdowns to boot. However, he hit a dead end at Oregon last year, only gaining 70 yards.

So the question remains: Can Hughes get back to his Tulane self? Under head coach Willie Fritz, it is very possible and likely that Hughes fits back into the system he once had at Tulane.

However, there is still much pressure on the running back. Houston's offensive system is a balanced attack. When the passing game gets limited, the running backs get leaned on and need players who can deliver.

If Hughes can deliver in fall camp, the pressure drops. However, if Hughes doesn't perform or gets outclassed by another running back, his spot on the depth chart drops.

Ashton Porter, Defensive Line

Ashton Porter is transferring from Oregon to give Houston help on the edge. He had 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks last year and fought against the nation's best offensive linemen.

This puts Porter in a position where he must perform or drown. His physicality has given him the tools he needs to work. Additionally, Porter has to prove he can win one-on-one matchups.

This doesn't mean to always sack the quarterback, but if Porter pressures or makes the quarterback hesitate just a little bit, he becomes a dependable product.

Fall camp gives him the opportunity to showcase the skills he had at Oregon. If he can't perform, Houston may enter 2026 with a new rotation of players in mind.

Patrick Overmyer, Tight End

Patrick Overmyer faces a difficult task in his first year with the Cougars: replacing former tight end Tanner Koziol. Koziol was one of the best tight ends in 2025 and his production was a big reason that Houston had a 10-3 record.

Overmyer has to show in fall camp that he can replace the former tight end and become a reliable target for quarterback Conner Weigman. This doesn't mean to have more yards than Koziol; however, Overmyer has to be reliable, dependable and deliver when needed.

His performance at fall camp could determine the role of tight ends in Houston's offense in 2026.