It was not a good Week 10 for the Houston Cougars at all. A loss against a Colorado team that came into the game with a 3-6 record and just one Big 12 win was something that was not even thought of at all.

Instead, it was Houston's worst nightmare, living out on a late Friday night in Boulder, Colorado, with a 42-32 loss. As a result, the Cougars' high postseason goals of a potential College Football Playoff or a Big 12 Championship spot were completely dashed.

Houston moved down six spots to No. 20 in the Week 11 AP Poll. It was tied for the biggest fall in the AP Poll this week, along with Ole Miss. The fact that the Cougars are still ranked in the top 20 is due to the fact of how the last five in the AP Poll ended up shaping out and that they still have a 7-3 record.

Looking Ahead for Now No. 20 Houston

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Houston cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) hands off to running back Makhi Hughes (21) for a touchdown carry in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The Cougars are one spot below fellow Big 12 team Arizona, and one spot ahead of Louisville, who made a nine-spot jump to No. 21.

Houston was ranked No. 14 last week in both the AP Poll and the CFP rankings and the Cougars were just three spots out from the 12-team playoff projection. Now, Houston isn't really in the picture at No. 20, even if it does end up at 9-3. Based on how this past weekend's results played out, it's unclear if a 10-2 record would have been enough for the CFP or to even make the Big 12 title game anyway.

The Cougars were last ranked at No. 20 prior to facing Oklahoma State on Oct. 17 and prior to the UCF game on Oct. 3. Regardless, it will be disappointing for Houston to know that it won't be able to improve on last season's 10-3 record given the 6-1 start it had.

Houston would first have to beat West Virginia on the road on Saturday, which, in itself will be quite the challenge. The Cougars had their worst performance of the season at Colorado, particularly relating to their defense. Given that WVU has an elite offense, it doesn't present a very favorable matchup.

The best Houston can accomplish now is a good bowl game appearance. Whether the Cougars can sneak back into the top 15 by the end of the season depends on winning out and some strong performances to wrap up the year.