The 3-0 Houston Cougars have remained at No. 8 in this week's AP Poll and face their first big test in what could be a critical Players Era Tournament in Las Vegas.

Houston has participated in the Players Era for the last two seasons, and it has given plenty of early lessons and growth. A key part of the challenge is playing three games in three days in the middle of November.

The Cougars are in the Players Era Eight bracket and could end up facing No. 1 Florida and No. 11 Kansas in back-to-back days if they advance past Rutgers.

Given the high workload of minutes from Tuesday to Thursday, the depth of Houston will really get tested. That's also one of the Cougars' strengths this year. The bench with multiple bigs and scoring guards gives Houston a well-rounded roster.

Houston was able to add to the depth in a big way just over eight days ago with the addition of senior guard Chendall Weaver thanks to a temporary restraining order from a Texas District Court on Nov. 8. That TRO lasts until Nov. 19, which means that Weaver is good to go for the entire Players Era Tournament.

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Weaver, coming over in the transfer portal from Texas, seemed like a perfect fit to play in Coach Kelvin Sampson's program. However, his being a fifth-year senior has complicated his situation. At the moment, Weaver can play a part in Houston's success and journey in Las Vegas.

He had an instant impact in his first game as a Cougar against California in the Ceaser's Lake Tahoe Classic on the day he was deemed eligible with six points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in just 15 minutes. That included back-to-back dunks.

His energy and hustle were through the roof. It gave an idea of what to expect from Weaver in his role off the bench. He followed that up with 10 points, four rebounds, and one steal. That included a 3-pointer and seven made free throws.

Weaver could play a big role off the bench in the three games during the Players Era, and his minutes could be valuable to give the starters rest while providing an incredible boost. The defense, rebounding and energy are all up to standard under Sampson. He also brings plenty of experience.

Given the level of competition Houston will play against, Weaver can add a decisive edge. Then it becomes a matter of whether he can stay eligible long enough to continue to help the Cougars. How valuable his presence is could be determined by these three games.