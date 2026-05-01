Houston Has A Three Player Competition for The Starting Running Back Spot

No competition equals no progress.

There is certainly a battle in the running back room, which is exactly how the Houston football program would like it.

If there is a fight for playing time, it means that not only are the players doing something right, but the coaches have the right players who are constantly striving for development and growth.

As it stands, there are several names that could be in the rotation on the first team offense that see more reps than the others, but that remains to be a question entering the fall season. The Cougars know that their quarterback will be senior Conner Weigman, but who will he exchange the ball to in the backfield? These are likely the three options he operates with the most.

DJ Butler

Nov 7, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars running back DJ Butler (25) runs the ball against UCF Knights cornerback Jyaire Brown (15) during the first quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

One of the names that Houston fans will recognize that is returning for another season is Butler. He has stuck with head coach Willie Fritz for the last two seasons and has been on the grind to make a name for himself. He is familiar with the playbook and has had time to adapt to the system that offensive coordinator Slade Nagle likes to run and has had to play important downs with Weigman.

Last season, he wasn’t the starter, but he earned valuable time on the field and arguably has a case to be a breakout star the Cougars really need after former running back Dean Connors departed due to entering his name into the NFL Draft. The six-foot bulldozer registered 68 carries for 301 yards this past season and could increase those numbers if he continues to put the work in and proves to his coaches he deserves time.

Re’Shaun Sanford

Another star that will be returning for the Cougars is Re’Shaun Sanford who also saw the field a good amount last year. He recorded 444 yards off of 94 carries with one touchdown and averaged 4.7 yards. Perhaps, this is the next man up who will fill the shoes of Connors. He has the acceleration and footwork to take the job, but he has to earn it.

The 5-foot-9 weapon, who is native to Harker Heights, Texas, is known for his explosive style that showcases not only his rushing ability but his ability to be effective in the passing game. He has a burst of energy that fuels the offense and is a great strength of his. He is someone who explodes through the open gaps and will be sneaky in his dual threat capabilities. This is another great option for the coaching staff to decide how they use him.

Mahki Hughes

Here is where it gets interesting. Houston picked up Mahki Hughes in the transfer portal and will quickly have an impact in the locker room and on the field. He transferred in from Oregon and also played at Tulane for two seasons so he has plenty of experience in other systems where he could learn to be a difference maker.

When he played for the Ducks, he accumulated only 17 carries for 70 yards in a crowded backfield so he chose to come to a place he was familiar with, which he calls home now. Before going to Oregon, he had over 250 carries in each season there, with over 1,300 yards in both years as well. His 22 touchdowns in the two years there could very well carry over to the Cougars offense as he has great vision and patience that pair well with his ball security and physicality. Watch for the Two-Time All AAC First-Team Selection to build a strong case for first team reps.