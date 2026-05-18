Houston's Kingston Flemings Stands Out With Special NBA Combine Performance

The impact of the Houston Cougars on the NBA has been demonstrated recently in the playoffs and it was also shown at the 2026 NBA Combine.

Houston had four players from this past season's team perform at the combine. Senior guards Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan graduated and got opportunities to perform, but it was the two former freshman that truly stood out in different ways.

While Chris Cenac Jr. put up some impressive measurables, point guard Kingston Flemings was a huge talking point after the combine in Chicago for his special performances during the drills. While there was a lot of surprise after Flemings wingspan came in at 6-foot-3.5 and his height was listed at 6-foot-2.5 without shoes, that wasn't an issue once he showed what he's capable of during the various combine drills.

These were the highlights of Flemings' combine performance that impressed the NBA world and likely cemented his place as a top-eight pick in the NBA Draft.

Flemings Shines at the Combine

Unconventional shooting form from Kingston Flemings. Hit 39% from 3 on low volume at Houston pic.twitter.com/ShvrIYACUm — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) May 12, 2026

The 19-year-old is such an athletic player all around. There was no doubt about his jumping ability. Flemings showcased the height he can reach during the season with some incredible dunks and his fadeaway shots. Flemings' standing vertical leap was listed at 33.5 inches, which was tied for fourth overall among guards.

Considering his official height, that is an impressive mark to reach. He was also third overall in max vertical leap at 40.5 inches. Both those marks were much higher than Keaton Wagler and Darius Acuff Jr., the two guards he's competing with in the draft order. Wagler is almost three inches taller than Flemings, but it's clear there's a difference between their leaping.

Flemings was impressive in the shuttle run with the second-best time of 2.69 seconds. His agility was on full display. Flemings also finished fourth in the lane agility time of 10.61 seconds. All these numbers could make the case that he's the quickest and most athletic guard in the draft.

Flemings really took over the show in the shooting drills. He was one of the best shooters at the combine overall. Flemings was 26/30 overall off-dribble, which was third overall, just ahead of Wagler. While he did struggle in spot-up shooting at 15/25 overall, his 3-point shooting drill was the best in the combine at an outstanding 19/25.

That showed Flemings' endurance and stamina while shooting, and his 3-point shot was consistent, even though it may look a bit funky. He was way better than expected, No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson, who surprisingly went 10/25.

Flemings was tied for third in 3-point shooting from the side at 18/28. Again, he blew past his guard competition as Wagler was 12/28 and Acuff Jr. was 13/26. Flemings wrapped up 8/10 from the free throw line, which could've been better.

Overall, Flemings did very well in terms of his performance and what he could control. The rest is on the scouts for looking at his film and not overreacting to his wingspan given he was an elite rebounding guard who has become a capable defender.