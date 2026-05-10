Kingston Flemings Is Learning From A Veteran Prior to the NBA Draft

The Houston Cougars will be closely watching this year’s NBA Draft, as two of their former star freshmen from the 2025-26 team will more than likely hear their names called. Star point guard Kingston Flemings rocketed up the draft boards after his stellar season at Houston as one of the best freshmen in the country.

Flemings was spotted by the ESPN broadcast of the NBA Draft Lottery on Sunday alongside his mother, Shayla, on Mother’s Day. Flemings was ranked the No. 7 prospect in the draft according to ESPN, which would send him to the Sacramento Kings, fittingly enough. The Lottery was in Chicago, the same place where the NBA Combine will be held.

University of Houston point guard Kingston Flemings gets some national TV time during the NBA Lottery Draft Lottery. Flemings brought his mom Shayla to the Draft Lottery on Mother's Day.



The LA Clippers (fifth), Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks… https://t.co/KKrXAMPDx5 pic.twitter.com/Wlxx3sIBuL — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) May 10, 2026

While in Chicago, Flemings got to link with a well-known former NBA veteran guard, George Hill.

Flemings Working Out With NBA Talent

How many guys get to work with their NBA comparison?!@K1ngFlemings gets some pointers from George Hill ahead of the 2026 AWS NBA Draft Combine beginning May 11th 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ipUVwzUeHv — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) May 6, 2026

Flemings mentioned that Hill reached out to him on Instagram, and they met at a gym after his season at Houston ended.

“I wish I had somebody when I was going through this process to prepare me. I went in with a blindfold on. That was 2008,” Hill said.

The long-time former veteran player who played for seven different NBA teams during his 15 seasons, wanted to help the next generation of players and is a great guard for Flemings to take advice from.

Flemings said he watched Hill a lot on the Pacers. He believes there are a lot of similarities between them.

“Definitely, every player is different, but there are similarities. Our size, our length, the way we play,” Flemings said.

Hill was a combo guard who ended up being a great 3-point shooter at a 38 percent clip overall in his career. Flemings’ 3-point shot greatly improved at Houston to 39 percent. Both players are the same height at 6-foot-4, and similar weight at 190 pounds.

Hill was a first-round pick by the San Antonio Spurs 26th overall in 2008. Flemings, being from San Antonio, saw Hill play for the Spurs.

Hill was a four-year player at Indiana University Indianapolis and put up 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 55 percent overall and 45 percent from three. Flemings was also strong with steals and averaged 1.5 per game himself while dishing out 5.2 assists per game.

It’s different playing in the Big 12, as Flemings averaged 16.1 points on 48 percent shooting overall.

Hill gave Flemings some special level of praise. Hill was a borderline All-Star and an important member of contending teams, and that says a lot about what he sees about Flemings.

“He’s way better than I was. He can have a longer career than I did. Way more explosive. Just as fast, can shoot it just as well,” Hill said.

Flemings is expected to be a star player in the association, and that’s why he’s most likely going to be taken in the top eight.

Flemings explained some of the advice that Hill gave to him.

“He said using my speed in the right way because people are scared of my speed, so using that to get open in other ways,” Flemings said.

Both were fast players, and that is one of his biggest strengths heading into the Combine. His speed will be tested, and Flemings is an explosive player in the open court. His athleticism and quickness in scoring make him unique in this draft class.

Hill averaged 10 points, three rebounds, and three assists while shooting 46 percent overall in his NBA career.

“Some of the things I learned in my 16 years of being there. He has a bright future ahead of him,” Hill said.

Learning from a veteran player about what lies ahead will definitely help Flemings to be more comfortable and at his best.

Coach Kelvin Sampson said that he expects Flemings to be a top-five pick in the draft in Flemings’ press conference, where he declared for the draft.