Houston's Next Opponent Could Look Very Different After Facing Utah

The Houston Cougars are officially in must-win mode and will look to finish the season 4-0. Interestingly, the Cougars could face a big challenge next week.

Recently, Houston's next opponent blew the undefeated Texas Tech Red Raiders out of the water, and that could mean trouble for the Cougars.

The Cincinnati Bearcats Proved How Good They Can Be Against Texas Tech

The Cincinnati Bearcats hosted the Red Raiders last week and quickly proved they could hang with them. The Red Raiders took a 6-3 lead early, but things quickly went south. Running back Cole Tabb was a major problem for the Texas Tech defense, and the Bearcats took a 10-6 lead with a touchdown from Tabb.

Quarterback JC French IV added two passing touchdowns in the second quarter to give the Bearcats a big 24-6 lead. The Red Raiders opened the second half with a field goal and then scored a pick-six to cut the deficit to nine. After missing the two-point conversion, the Red Raiders trailed 24-15.

Cincinnati RB Cole Tabb celebrates against Texas Tech. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, however, the Bearcats scored a touchdown to take a 31-15 lead. Texas Tech got a field goal in the fourth quarter, but Tabb added a 58-yard touchdown run to end any chances for the Red Raiders. Running back Quinten Joyner scored a touchdown in garbage time to make it 37-24, but the Bearcats still destroyed Texas Tech regardless of the final score.

Currently, the Bearcats sit at 5-2 and will have a chance at taking down the undefeated Utah Utes later today. Regardless of the result against Utah, Cincinnati presents a potentially big challenge. Quarterback Conner Weigman and Houston have to make a statement in the final four games and the statement will have to start with taking down a dangerous Bearcats team.

Although the Arizona Wildcats destroyed Cincinnati 34-7 a few weeks ago and also beat them 45-42, it's clear they can be a good team any given week. Houston shouldn't expect an easy game against the Bearcats.

Houston Can't Waste It's Chance at Making a National Statement in 2026

Recently, cornerback Jalen Mayo was recognized nationally. So was tight end Patrick Overmyer. Both were placed on watchlists for prestigious awards. Mayo earned a spot on the Jim Thorpe Award watchlist, given to the nation's best defensive back.

Overmyer was placed on the Biletnikoff Award watchlist, given to the nation's best receiver (joining two other Houston wide receivers, Amare Thomas and Trent Walker).

Houston WR Amare Thomas runs with the ball against the Utah Utes. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What does this show? Remarkable talent. Talent that can't be wasted by ending the season falling short of the College Football Playoff. Even the Big 12 Championship isn't out of reach. The Cougars have to rally after a disappointing 21-13 loss against Utah. Perhaps some might think it is unreasonable to demand that the Cougars finish 10-2.

But really, it's not unreasonable given that Houston doesn't play another ranked opponent. West Virginia, Cincinnati, and the Baylor Bears could all present a bigger challenge than head coach Willie Fritz would like. But honestly, Houston shouldn't lose any of those games regardless. This bye week is a nice chance for Houston to clean things up and come back stronger.

For Houston, it must take one game at a time for the rest of the season. It starts with addressing a potential big threat in Cincinnati. Houston is likely favored, but it can't afford to overlook such a dangerous opponent.