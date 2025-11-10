Houston PFF Grade and Snap Counts for Cougars' Win Over UCF
Houston seems to be back on track.
After the Coogs found themselves in the AP Top-25 a couple of weeks ago, they fell to the West Virginia Mountaineers and saw Friday night’s game against the UCF Knights as a chance to right the ship. Although Houston’s 30-27 victory was ugly, a win is a win.
Here’s how the Houston Cougars graded out against UCF, according to PFF.
How PFF Graded Houston’s Offense
Houston’s offense was ridden with giveaways, recording three interceptions and three fumbles.
Fortunately, Houston’s rushing game was on point, with two of its three highest graded players being running backs DJ Butler and Dean Connors.
Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Coogs' offense:
- HB DJ Butler, 29 snaps, 77.2 (overall grade)
- RT Dalton Merryman, 80 snaps, 71.3
- HB Dean Connors, 52 snaps, 69.6
- TE Kaleb Thomas, seven snaps, 69.5
- TE Tanner Koziol, 80 snaps, 69.5
- WR Amare Thomas 78 snaps, 69.4
- C Demetrius Hunter, 80 snaps, 66.7
- LG Matthew Wykoff, 56 snaps, 62.8
- RG McKenzie Agnello, 68 snaps, 62.1
- LG Jason Brooks Jr., 36 snaps, 61.2
- TE Wyatt Herbel, one snap, 60.0
- TE Chance Bryant, one snap, 60.0
- LG Larry Crawford, one snap, 60.0
- DB Jordan Allen, one snap, 60.0
- LT Alvin Ebosele, 80 snaps. 59.3
- WR Koby Young, 74 snaps, 59.1
- HB Stacy Sneed, three snaps, 58.1
- WR Jaquise Martin, 14 snaps, 56.8
- QB Conner Weigman, 80 snaps, 52.0
- WR Harvey Broussard III, 59 snaps, 51.7
How PFF Graded Houston’s Defense
Houston’s defense looked pretty good against the Knights, allowing just 282 total yards.
Linebacker Carmycah Glass led the PFF grading for the Cougars’ defensive unit, tallying two tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble on top of a pass breakup. His performance was enough to earn an 81.3 run defense grade, an 80.7 tackling grade, an 80.4 pass rush grade and a 74.7 coverage grade.
Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Coogs' defense:
- MLB Carmycah Glass, 35 snaps, 90.0 (overall grade)
- OLB Latreveon McCutchin, 30 snaps, 81.7
- DE Eddie Walls III, 63 snaps, 74.5
- LB Corey Platt Jr., 27 snaps, 74.4
- LB Jalen garner, 46 snaps, 74.2
- CB Wrook Brown, 27 snaps, 72.9
- SS Kentrell Webb, 59 snaps, 71.3
- MLB Sione Fotu, 28 snaps, 70.5
- CB Will James, 37 snaps, 69.5
- DT Khalil Laufau, 58 snaps, 67.7
- CB Zelmar Vedder, 32 snaps, 67.0
- FS Blake Thompson, 10 snaps, 66.4
- FS Jordan Allen, 53 snaps, 65.0
- OLB Chance Bryant, nine snaps, 62.8
- SS C.J. Douglas, four snaps, 61.8
- CB Latrell McCutchin Sr., 57 snaps, 61.8
- DT Carlos Allen Jr., 54 snaps, 61.2
- DT Myles Parker, four snaps, 59.5
- CB Marc Stampley II, 10 snaps, 59.6
- OLB Brandon Mack II, 36 snaps, 52.3