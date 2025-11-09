What Does The Immediate Future Hold For Houston Cougars Football?
The Houston Cougars have already dropped two games in the 2025 season, and had it not been for kicker Ethan Sanchez, a third was likely in store for the team Friday night in Orlando against the UCF Knights.
Quarterback Conner Weigman's three interceptions, all to defensive back Phillip Dunnam, seemed to seal the fate of the Coogs early on in the contest, but thanks to two critical fourth quarter kicks from Sanchez, crisis was averted for the team.
The 30-27 win brought the Houston record to 8-2 on the year, 5-2 against Big 12 opponents, with just two games remaining in what has been a memorable and hopeful season for the Cougars.
Previewing the Final Two Games
As the regular season begins to wane, here is what can be expected following next week's bye to close out the year.
Vs. TCU
Houston's final home game of the year takes place on November 22 against the TCU Horned Frogs, who boast a 6-3 record in 2025, their fourth season under head coach Sonny Dykes.
The Horned Frogs have been okay on the road through the season, a 2-2 record that has seen them defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels and the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Quarterback Josh Hoover has been as efficient as a signal caller can be for the team, throwing for 2,371 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions, with two of them coming in a rough day at the office yesterday in their 20-17 loss to Iowa State.
TCU's run defense has been keen so far, allowing only 124 rushing yards per game, but if anyone is capable of breaking that trend, it's the tandem of Dean Connors and DJ Butler, so expect a close game and a fun quarterback duel that should result in an entertaining home win for the Cougars at "The Cage."
At Baylor
Willie Fritz and the Coogs close out their 2025 campaign with a short road trip to McLane Stadium in Waco, TX for battle with a Baylor Bears squad that has won five of their last seven games against the Cougars.
Last time Houston traveled to Baylor, quarterback Donovan Smith scored a game-winning two-point conversion in overtime, their first Big 12 against one another, though the Bears would get the last laugh at TDECU Stadium last season with a 20-10 win.
Another exciting battle between quarterbacks is in store for the season finale, as Baylor's Sawyer Robertson currently leads the country in terms of passing yards, and the Bears currently averaging 454 yards of total offense per game.
Houston's defense should serve as an interesting counter to the offensive attack, however, only allowing 333 yards of offense through 10 games in 2025.
So, who will win this one? You could really flip a coin on it. Expect an offensive shootout regardless, and if Weigman can limit his turnovers, then Houston has a strong shot, even with them being on the road.
National Championship Possibilities?
Any chance of the Cougars entering the College Football Playoff picture unfortunately were dashed with the team's upset loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers last week, so unless the current top 25 teams all somehow miraculously lose out and the Cougars take care of business the last two games, national championship hopes should be stored away for the 2026 season.
Big 12 Championship Possibilities?
The team's conference championship odds are likely in the same hands that their CFP chances are. The Cougars have been a strong team, but so have the Texas Tech Red Raiders, BYU Cougars, and Cincinnati Bearcats, who are all currently ahead of Houston in the conference ranks.
So, unless a dramatic collapse happens to two of those top teams, expect Tech and BYU in the Big 12 Championship, but the momentum heading into next season couldn't be any better for the Houston Cougars.