Houston WR Trent Walker on Facing Former Team in Week 1: ‘I’m a Cougar for 2026’

Trent Walker grew up in Beaverton, Ore. and went to Beaverton High School. It's quite fitting that he started his collegiate career as an Oregon State Beaver and spent five seasons with the program.

The Oregon State connection runs deep for Walker. He grew up as an Oregon State fan. Both his parents and brother attended Oregon State. Not only that, his family had season tickets to the football games. They would make the close-to-90-minute drive out to Corvallis, where the university is located.

Given how much Oregon State meant to Walker, it's clear why his dream was to play for them. Walker played all three phases in high school, but suffered a torn labrum as a senior that affected his recruitment process. While he didn't receive an offer from Oregon State, he still chose to join the Beavers as a walk-on.

The journey wasn't easy for the first two years, with no playing time, redshirting his first season and suffering a shoulder injury in 2022 while still paying for school with no scholarship. It all changed for him heading into the 2024 season when he finally got that scholarship that spring.

Walker completely broke out in 2024 with his best season to date of 81 receptions for 901 yards and two touchdowns. Those 81 catches became the seventh-most in a single season in Oregon State history.

He ended up with 1790 receiving yards on 154 catches, along with four touchdowns over three seasons of playing time. The 154 receptions are also the ninth most in Beavers history.

Walker then made the huge decision to transfer to Houston in early January as a fifth-year senior. He'll now get the opportunity to play Big 12 football as a key member of the Cougars' receiving core.

Trent Walker Locked In at Houston

Just as fate would have it, Walker's first opponent with Houston is his former team in Oregon State. Week 1 at 11 a.m. inside his new football home of TDECU Stadium. It's a national TV game on ESPN, kicking off Houston's most anticipated season in years.

"It's going to be a cool experience," Walker said. "I have nothing but love for Oregon State University and some of my best friends are over there, so I'm excited to see them. I haven't seen them in seven, eight months."

Based on Walker's journey, Oregon State was a huge part of his life. However, Walker has embraced the change to Houston and is all in for the Cougars.

"Oregon State gave me a lot throughout my career, taught me a lot of about myself as a person and a player, but at the same time I'm committed to Houston and I'm excited to be here. I'm a Cougar for 2026 and I'm excited for the season to get going," Walker said.

The Beavers look a little different this season with new coach JaMarcus Shepard and a completely new coaching staff. Walker mentioned that he isn't too familiar with them.

Nevertheless, Saturday will be the first time Walker has ever played against Oregon State. While it's not your typical "revenge" game, it's a unique situation for Walker, who etched his name in Beaver's history. It's a chance to show that he's ready and capable for his new opportunity alongside an incredibly talented Houston receiver room.

"Trent's been awesome. Trent's done it at a high level. He's made plays and had production at a Power Four level. We're looking for big things from Trent," offensive coordinator Slade Nagle said.

He and senior Amare Thomas have both been nominated for the Biletnikoff Preseason Award Watchlist, given to the top receiver in the country. Thomas, a preseason All-Big 12 team selection, led Houston with 966 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

"Our receiver room is loaded...I'm excited about our receiver room," Walker said. "I think we're going to blend well together."

Walker gives Houston another strong option on the outside of Thomas, something the Cougars really needed.

"I don't necessarily know that we see him as the second complementary piece. We see him as a good football player to do a lot of things with," Nagle said.

At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Walker can be used in many areas and situations throughout the game as a reliable pass catcher and route runner. Walker will also be operating as the punt returner for the Cougars, something he now has plenty of experience in. He mentioned that he's grown as a more physical and knowledgeable player already.

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Trent Walker (7) runs with the ball after a catch during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a whirlwind of an offseason for Walker, who felt that it was the fastest offseason of his life. Senior quarterback Conner Weigman has been there for him since the start.

"Conner and I are pretty close. He helped me from the jump with the transition, and he's one of the smartest football players I've met," Walker said.

Walker put up a great performance against Houston last year in Corvallis with a team-high seven receptions for 103 yards. He even had what looked to be the game-winning catch, but Oregon State's field goal was blocked.

He's now on the other side and Houston is happy about that.