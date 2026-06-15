Houston Quarterback Connor Weigman Explains His Dedication to Football

What the Houston Cougars were missing in football was a true, reliable starting quarterback who could lead the offense after the 2024 season. Houston's offense was a struggle to say the least in the first two years in the Big 12.

The first piece to Houston's largest turnaround in the FBS was finding its quarterback. The Cougars did in Texas A&M transfer quarterback Connor Weigman. This was a massive get and the headline of Houston's transfer portal class.

There were high expectations on Weigman, the former five-star product out of Cypress, Texas, to lead the Houston offense and perform at a high level. That's exactly what Weigman did for almost the entire season. With his elite dual-threat nature, Houston's offense came to life and transformed.

Weigman's return home to Houston after his three years at Texas A&M didn't go his way due to injuries and Marcel Reed taking over in his sophomore year ended up working out very well. It's clear he is a better fit at Houston.

In a recent interview with Pete Nakos of On3, Weigman dove into his type of mindset and how he made the decision to keep going even in the face of adversity early in his career.

Weigman is Determined

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) is greeted by United States ambassador to Italy and San Marino Tillman Fertitta after the game against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Weigman more or less had success as an Aggie on the field, but only played 15 games total in three seasons. A fresh start was what was needed. It can be difficult to transfer after when it's not going your way, but Weigman still stuck with his dream.

"I love playing this game. I love being around my teammates and my coaches," Weigman said.

It's clear that his love of the game surpassed any negative emotions he left after his tenure at Texas A&M ended. Houston gave him the starting reins, and there was no looking back for Weigman.

He was a do-it-all quarterback for the Cougars, and it seemed like the Houston coaching staff made a game plan that was better suited to his style. Weigman was an excellent runner in high school, and the Cougars made use of that at the college level. He ran for 700 yards on a career-high 171 carries, as well as 11 touchdowns.

That blew past his entire three seasons at A&M, but it also had to do with him finally being healthy for almost a full season. Weigman has officially established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 with 2705 passing yards on 65 percent completion, along with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He's expected to be even better this season. Weigman is living up to his name in Houston.