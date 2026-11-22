The Houston Cougars have risen to the No. 17 spot in the newest Week 13 AP poll.

This comes from the 34-31 win against West Virginia.

Now, with an 8-3 record, Houston has one more game left in the regular season.

Houston Earned Its Spot in the AP Poll

Nov 21, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Keisean Henderson (5) reacts during warmups before their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the win against West Virginia, quarterback Keisean Henderson took the starting role as Conner Weigman was dealing with an injury. In his first collegiate start, Henderson showed Houston fans the future at work.

He threw for 268 yards and a touchdown and ran for 39 yards. Although the run attack dominated this game, Henderson's talents were on full display.

Running back Makhi Hughes racked up a season-high 158 rushing yards and three touchdowns to keep the game close. Wide receiver Amare Thomas had a receiving touchdown while also tacking on 89 yards.

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However, the Cougars were down by 10 points for most of the third quarter and struggled in an area where they have been strong: the run game.

The Mountaineers had 329 rushing yards, with running back Cam Cook leading with 131 yards and a touchdown. Prior to this game, Houston was ranked in the top 40 in run defense and allowed West Virginia to gain over 300 rushing yards.

Houston crawled out of Morgantown after a walk-off field goal by kicker Jonathan Dimas but the next game could pose an even bigger threat to Houston.

Baylor has a 6-5 record and a passing game that can bring more problems to an already struggling pass defense. Quarterback DJ Lagway has thrown for 2,295 yards and 17 touchdowns and has even rushed for two touchdowns.

Wide receiver Gavin Freeman has been his main target, with 901 receiving yards and three touchdowns. As a team, Baylor ranks fourth in the conference with 263.1 passing yards per game, while Houston ranks higher with 263.9.

A second straight win to cap off the season puts Houston right back where it was last year, with a 9-3 record. Then the Cougars could be featured in a bowl game. Winning it would give them 10 wins, which would be the first time in program history that they had back-to-back 10-win seasons.

The Big 12 championship game is out of the picture for Houston, as four Big 12 teams rank higher than it: No. 16 Arizona, No. 11 BYU, No. 9 Texas Tech and No. 2 Utah. All of these teams, besides Arizona, have better records than the Cougars.

One game remains and all Houston needs to do is end the regular season strong.