Houston vs UCF: Matchups That Will Decide the Game

The last time Houston played UCF, multiple positions were battling against each other.

Both teams possess elite and talented players that can change the tide of this game.

Here are some matchups that will determine this game in the upcoming season.

Houston's Offensive Line vs UCF's Defensive Line

Nov 25, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Stephon Johnson (12) runs the ball as UCF Knights linebacker Kam Moore (30) and defensive back Quadric Bullard (10) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The battle between Houston's offensive line and UCF's defensive line will be one of the most impactful position battles in this game. Houston's quarterback Conner Weigman thrives in an offense where he has time to throw.

UCF's defensive line can force quarterbacks to make mistakes and disrupt the balance of an offense. This evidence was seen last time UCF and Houston played against each other. UCF caused Weigman to throw three interceptions in their last meeting.

If Houston's offensive line can give Weigman enough time in the pocket to throw with confidence, the Cougars will be able to control the tempo of the game. However, if UCF's defensive line pressures Weigman just enough where he hesitates, UCF controls Houston.

Alonza Barnett III vs Houston's Defense

UCF's new transfer quarterback Alonza Barnett III will be a challenge for Houston. Barnett is a dual-threat quarterback, being able to challenge both the air and run game. Houston's defense has to be able to limit Barnett to only one option.

Dual-threat quarterbacks are known for being improvisers, allowing them to escape the pocket, extend plays and create explosive plays on the ground. If Houston limits Barnett to the passing game, the Cougars don't have to always worry about him running.

Containing Barnett is the first problem that Houston's defense has in order to control UCF throughout the game. If Houston can contain him, the Cougars can easily win the game.

Turnover Battle

The turnover battle is not necessarily a position matchup but more of a matchup of both teams' concepts. The Knights were able to intercept the ball three times and force three fumbles the last time they played the Cougars. Houston was only able to force two interceptions and one fumble.

UCF has already shown that it can create more turnovers than Houston. If the Knights can create turnovers against the Cougars like last time, the tide turns in favor of UCF to win. However, if Houston is able to protect the ball and generate long drives, the Cougars are able to control the tempo of the game.

The battle between Houston's ability to protect the ball versus UCF's ability to generate turnovers will be one of the most decisive battles in this game.