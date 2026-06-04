Houston Cougars Shining in Early 2027 Football Recruiting Ranks

There has been plenty of improvement for the Houston Cougars football program under coach Willie Fritz heading into his third season.

The Cougars needed a revitalization after the 2023 season, and Fritz has been the man to turn college programs around. He did exactly that as Houston won 10 games, including the Texas Bowl for the first time since 2021, and finished ranked in the top 25.

In order to bring Houston back to sustained success, it's all about recruiting. The city and the surrounding areas have an incredible amount of football talent, and Fritz has been the one to truly take advantage. Houston's recruiting efforts and results have improved tremendously with Fritz and Director of Player Personnel Wes Fritz at the helm.

UH's 2026 recruiting class was ranked 43rd in the country overall and right in front of three Big 12 schools in Arizona, TCU and Oklahoma State. It was sixth overall in the Big 12, but the Cougars got the big fish in the No. 1 overall recruit in the country in star quarterback Keisean Henderson.

He was the lone five-star recruit in the class right from the Houston area and Paris Melvin Jr. was also a four-star recruit out of Cypress, Texas. The Cougars have already gotten out to a great start for the 2027 recruiting class, as the process never ends. Houston continues to gather talent at a higher pace than before.

UH's 2027 Recruiting Going Well

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Houston is ranked 25th overall in the 247Sports 2027 overall team rankings for recruits with 15 commits. The Cougars are, in fact, just ahead of Texas, who are 26th in the rankings. UH is just slightly behind fellow Big 12 and state rival Texas Tech, who are 24th. The Red Raiders, however, have just 10 recruits, but one of them is a five-star.

The Cougars have one four-star recruit and 14 three-star players. Houston is getting it done by numbers at the moment, and it's impressive how many have already committed to UH. Seven out of the 15 recruits are from the Houston area. That includes the lone four-star prospect in defensive lineman Raiden Cook from Barbers Hill High School in Mount Belvieu, Texas.

Cook is ranked the 24th defensive lineman overall and 37th in Texas according to 247 Composite. Three players were also from Louisiana, but the rest of the 12 were from the Lone Star State.

Quarterback Braden Baker out of Cy Ranch High School in Cypress is the top three-star recruit for Houston. The Cougars have positions across the board. Four players are wide receivers, while three are offensive linemen. UH also has two linebackers, two defensive linemen, one safety, one running back, and one athlete as well.