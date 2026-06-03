What UCF Does Better Than Houston & Why It Matters

Going into this game, Houston looks like the clear favorite to win against UCF. The Cougars have a more complete roster and have proven themselves as one of the favorites in the Big 12.

However, UCF has some qualities that can give them an advantage over Houston.

Here are some areas UCF does better than Houston and why it matters.

Explosiveness

Nov 25, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Mark-Antony Richards (6) carries the ball against Houston Cougars defensive back Brian George (16) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

One area in which UCF beats Houston is its ability to generate explosive plays. Both teams have similar offensive styles, but UCF plays with more aggression than the Cougars.

The ability to score at any time they want gives the Knights a lethal advantage against teams. Houston prioritizes a system where it controls the tempo of the game. However, the Knights can easily change the momentum in their favor with one explosive play.

Additionally, with recent dual-threat quarterback Alonza Barnett III transferring to UCF, the Knights have the ability to attack in the air and rush on the ground. If UCF uses this advantage correctly, Houston would get overwhelmed by the Knights' explosiveness.

Defensive Pressure

Another advantage UCF has over Houston is defensive pressure. The ability to put the opposing quarterback in a stressful environment gives the Knights the edge over the Cougars. The last time these two teams played, UCF forced three interceptions and sacked senior quarterback Conner Weigman two times.

UCF showed in that game that it can cause havoc on the edge and capitalize on opposing teams' mistakes. If the Knights can force turnovers and put Weigman in a tough environment, the game swings in their favor.

Additionally, a side effect quarterbacks have from defensive pressure is hesitation. Quarterbacks tend to slip and falter when they are under a lot of pressure. That split second of hesitation that the Knights can give to Weigman gives them the edge over Houston.

Why It Matters

In this game, Houston is the more complete team. However, with these advantages on their side, the Knights can easily overpower the Cougars and rise up in the Big 12.

If UCF can use its explosiveness and ability to pressure the quarterback, the Knights can turn the tide of the game and easily upset the Cougars. However, if one of these advantages falters, Houston will be able to capitalize on UCF's mistakes and easily win the game.

These advantages don't give UCF the guarantee that they win this game against Houston. However, these advantages play a crucial role in UCF's chance to win.