Houston vs Utah: The Matchups That Will Decide The Game

There some important matchups in next season's Houston vs. Utah game that have to be considered.

Some matchups will determine Utah's success in the run game while others will determine Houston's tempo.

Here are some matchups that will ultimately determine the game between Utah and Houston.

Houston's Defense vs The Run

Oct 26, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) runs with the ball as Houston Cougars defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr. (5) attempts to make a tackle during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

If there was one matchup that would decide Houston's or Utah's victory, this would be it. A dominant run game vs a defense that has had success with run-stopping.

For Utah, establishing the running game early gives them more time to run the clock, drive down the field and control the tempo in the game.

For Houston, stopping the run early gives Houston more opportunities on offense, allows them to control the game and disrupts Utah's entire flow.

If Houston neutralizes the run game, Utah will have to opt to pass more often, which could lead to more turnovers. However, if Utah's run game dominates, the Utes will be in a perfect position to win a game that could impact the Big 12 standings.

Speed vs Time

Houston's head coach Willie Fritz has established a tempo-based offense, meaning that the Cougars will run the clock and take their time to score. However, against a team like Utah, which does the same thing at an elite level, Fritz might have to change the offense for more explosive plays.

Utah has the edge in its run-first system, which allows it to limit the Cougars' possessions and the time they have the ball on offense. In this case, Houston needs to find ways to score quickly, whether it will be on the ground or in the air.

If Houston creates explosive plays and quickly scores, Utah will be in a position to try to quickly score as well, which could backfire on them.

Houston's Secondary vs Play-Action

Since the Utes rely on their run game, they normally do pass-action passing or fake run counters to confuse the defense. They do this once the run game has been dominant throughout the game.

Utah doesn't let its quarterback throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns. Instead the quarterback is allowed to make wise passes, which results in better team performance.

For the Cougars' secondary, communication is a must when going up against a team that has a run-first system mixed with play-action. Utah's play-action is supposed to make defenders hesitate, so being patient and communicating will be crucial for Houston.