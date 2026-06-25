What Utah Does Better Than Houston And Why It Matters

Going into this game, Houston looks to win against the Utes in order to get closer to the Big 12 Championship game.

However, Utah does better than Houston in different aspects of the game that head coach Willie Fritz has to limit.

Here are some traits that Utah does better than Houston and why it will matter in this matchup.

Dominant Run Game

Nov 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15) carries the ball against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Utah had the second-most rushing yards per game in the country. It has built its whole culture and identity towards a dominant run game that consistently results in production.

With their dominant offensive line and an elite rusher in Wayshawn Parker, the Utes continue to be a threat on the ground.

However, what makes Utah so dangerous in the rush attack is how resilient it is. No matter how many times the run gets stuffed, the Utes still find a way to produce results and become a dangerous running team.

Utah's Comfortability

Utah's strength is that the players know its identity more than Houston does. The Utes barely abandon the run game to opt to lean on the passing game.

When the Utes are down, they do not panic but instead keep the same pace they had at the beginning of the game. Many teams in the Big 12 opt for explosive plays and quick scoring systems in order to narrow the gap but Utah stays calm under pressure.

This comfort that Utah has gets rewarded with years of success and a team that embraces toughness and consistency rather than risks.

Why it Matters

When it comes to the run game, Houston has to find a way to stop Utah early. If the Utes get the running game going, they will not stop until the game is over. The run game allows Utah to control the game and limit the amount of possessions the opposing team can get.

However, even if Houston stops the run early, Utah will continue to pound the rock on the ground. The Utes don't have a reason to speed up or slow down. Rather, they go on their own tempo and trust the offensive line and running backs to deliver when it matters most.

For Houston, having limited opportunities to score will be a challenge. It places a lot of pressure on Houston to score and deliver on drives since Utah will try to limit those opportunities. The Cougars need to find ways to score quickly and disrupt Utah's tempo.

This game revolves around Houston's ability to stop Utah's run game, disrupt its tempo and find quick ways to score.