Houston Week 4 Injury Report: Latest Updates, Practice Status and Replacement Options

The Houston Cougars are heading into their final non-conference matchup of the season against Georgia Southern in Week 4, and it presents an opportunity for Houston to get back on a winning track after a tough loss against the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders last week.

Houston is dealing with a few injuries, like practically every program in the country at this point in the year. The Cougars' depth is quite strong at almost every position, so they can deal with it at a Big 12 level, but some key injuries will be important to watch throughout the week.

Houston Injury Updates

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars defensive lineman Myles Parker (98) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston senior defensive tackle Myles Parker went down on Friday against Texas Tech and is now dealing with turf toe, according to coach Willie Fritz in his weekly press conference.

“We hope he’s going to be able to go this week,” Fritz said.

Parker transferred to Houston last season after two years at Tennessee Tech. He played in 12 games last year and is a key depth piece on the defensive line.

Fifth-year right tackle Drew Terrill has been dealing with a lower-body injury since the season opener against Oregon State. He didn't start in Week 2 against Southern, but did play the whole game against Texas Tech. Terrill was spotted significantly limping towards the end of the game.

“He was feeling real good on Wednesday and, Thursday, but then he kind of started limping. We almost made the decision to take him out. He felt like he could keep going, so we kept him in," Fritz said postgame on Friday.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Terrill is a transfer from Miami Ohio and was an all-conference selection last year.

Additionally, fifth-year left tackle Alvin Ebosele also went down with an injury and was briefly replaced by redshirt sophomore tackle Ronnell McLain in the fourth quarter. Ebosele later returned to play on the same drive.

Fritz hopes that with the days off, the offensive tackles can get healthy.

Sophomore transfer wide receiver Muizz Tounkara continues to rehab and recover as he gets closer to returning. Tounkara transferred from Florida and looked electric in spring ball before he suffered a foot injury.

He was anticipated to be out for four weeks; however, when Fritz was asked about Tounkara's status on Sept. 7, he revealed it would be a couple more weeks.

Tounkara now looks very close to coming back given his recent movement at practice.

“We’re hoping to get him out there sooner rather than later, but I think he’s pretty close," Fritz said.

Houston has more than enough depth at receiver with redshirt sophomore Koby Young and senior Trent Walker. The Cougars also have depth on the offensive line, with McLain as the swing tackle. He could fill in for either Terrill or Ebosele if they miss out this week. Additionally, sophomore tackle RJ Lee could plug in on the other side if both starters can't go.

Parker is one of the primary depth options at defensive tackle, so sophomore Travis Buhake will have a bigger role.