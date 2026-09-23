Willie Fritz Has One Message for Houston Before His Georgia Southern Return

The Houston Cougars have their last non-conference game of the season this Saturday against Georgia Southern in Week 4.

This is an interesting game in that the Cougars will be traveling out to Statesboro, Georgia, to take on a Sun Belt team. Houston will need to make sure that it doesn't take its foot off the gas when it comes to this matchup on the road.

The Cougars just had a hard-fought battle against the top-15-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas, on Friday night. It was a heartbreaking 28-26 loss, and now Houston will have to go back out and play an away game against a non-Power Four opponent.

The Cougars will need to have a strong performance to firmly put the Big 12 opener behind them, and it's likely the motivation will be there to blow off some steam and address the issues from last week. However, Houston cannot take it easy.

Not only that, it is coach Willie Fritz's return to Georgia Southern for the first time since he was the head coach of the Eagles from 2014-15. That is a big storyline of this game. Fritz had incredible success at Georgia Southern with a 17-7 overall record and a conference title.

However, this game is not about his connection with that program. Fritz pointed out some of the issues that need to be addressed with his team and what the mindset needs to be. It's a simple message of locking in on Georgia Southern.

Fritz's Focus is Sharp

Sep 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz after the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s a work trip. In 10-15 years, I’ll retire and go back and watch a homecoming game. This is a business trip,” Fritz said.

This will be the first time as a head coach that Fritz has taken his current team back to one of the places where he previously coached.

While Fritz will likely meet a lot of former connections and such, he understands what the sole purpose of this visit is. It's to get a big bounce-back win to get back on track for the Big 12 home opener.

“I thought the coaches did a great job of looking at the tape, showing things we could’ve done a little bit better, but then they did a good job of turning the page and moving on to Georgia Southern," Fritz said.

Houston gets a final opportunity on Saturday to clean things up before the Big 12 schedule goes into full swing.

“We’ve got to tackle better and gotta do a good job of caging the quarterback in the pocket," Fritz said. “We’ve got to play our best game of the season on Saturday. "