How Houston can Close Out the Tight Games in the 2026 Season

Houston has a great chance of winning the Big 12 in this upcoming season.

However, in order for that to happen, the Cougars need to find ways to close out the tough and narrow games they will face in 2026.

Here is how Houston can close out the close games in 2026.

Quarterback Awareness

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In close games, having a quarterback who can read defenses and make smart plays will ultimately win the game for a team. With Conner Weigman, he needs to do all of this while managing the clock in order for the Cougars to close out those close games.

Weigman has already shown that he can close out games with his awareness in the pocket. However, being consistent is where he starts to shake.

Weigman has to be able to close out games consistently or the Cougars' chances of winning the conference crumble. Getting sacked in the pocket, stalling drives and throwing turnovers will be the end for Houston.

Time Management

This is one of the most important ways Houston can close out games. Managing the clock is essential for Houston to prevent opposing teams from scoring.

Giving teams a few seconds to score makes them rush, causing them to make more mistakes. More mistakes mean more opportunities for Houston to win those close games.

Defense

The defense is the most essential way Houston wins close games. It can either give Houston's offense a way to score or end the game by stalling drives for the opposing team.

The defense has to find creative ways to stall drives for the opponent so it can get sacks, turnovers or make them chew the clock. This was shown last year against UCF.

With a couple of seconds on the clock, UCF was desperately trying to push the ball downfield. However, Houston was able to get an interception and run the clock out for the win.

Houston's defense has shown that it can close out games, but hasn't shown that it can do so at a consistent rate. The Cougars are not only going up against UCF and Texas Tech again but also Utah and Cincinnati. These teams have shown that they can win, so having a reliable defense when it gets close is what separates good teams from the elite.

Quarterback awareness, time management and defense are the essentials for Houston to close out those games. If one fails to execute, Houston's dreams of becoming Big 12 champions will be out the window