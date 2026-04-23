The Houston Cougars Are The 'Best Choice' Keisean Henderson Has Ever Made

It’s important to find a community where it feels like it was the right decision to be there.

For one of the athletes who recently came into the football program, not knowing a ton before making his decision, it's clear he made the right choice by offering his talents to a program hungry to make the playoffs and bring home a championship.

It’s Keisean Henderson who recently stated what coming to Houston meant for his life.

“I feel like this is the best choice I’ve ever made in my life,” Henderson said.

Keisean’s Resume Leading Up To First Season

Nov 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz talks to an official while playing against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Entering a first time going into an environment where you don’t know what to expect can be scary. It can be tough. It can be overwhelming.

So far, for the freshman quarterback, it has been the opposite, as he appears to feel at home and welcome in a culture run by head coach Willie Fritz.

The 6-foot-5 dynamic playmaker has never played collegiate football and will likely be learning in his first year, but he knows that his name could be called on at any time, especially in a game that becomes a blowout or experiences an injury.

One thing he has going for him is all the high school football experience he gained while playing at Legacy, the School for Sport Sciences.

As a senior, he surprised and impressed many scouts who attended to see what he brought to the table. In that last year before becoming a Cougar, he threw for 3,821 yards with 45 passing touchdowns and a 73.7 completion percentage. His mobility was one of his standout talents, as he rushed for 591 yards and punched it in for 10 touchdowns.

During his time as the man under center, he was an unanimous 5-star prospect ranked by 247Sports, On3, and ESPN, and was a top dual-threat quarterback in the country according to ESPN. Not only that, he was ranked the No. 1 quarterback nationally by 247Sports and the Top-rated player in Texas by 247Sports, On3, and ESPN.

A reason Henderson said he wanted to come to Houston was the coaching staff, and now he will be able to learn under Fritz, along with his offensive coordinator, Slade Nagle. He’ll also be able to learn from veteran Conner Weigman, who is in his second season with the program and will provide a ton of valuable insight to help his growth as a player down the line.

What he’ll love more is when he gets a chance to step into TDECU Stadium for his first-ever game as a collegiate player, where he can learn and prove to the world why he is special with his discipline, elite arm strength, pocket presence, and maturity.