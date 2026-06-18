This Houston Transfer Could Change Everything for Willie Fritz

Houston has had a lot of attention through the transfer portal. With transfers such as Trent Walker, Makhi Hughes and Ashton Porter coming to the Cougars, Houston has increased their lethality.

While the offense for Houston is set in stone, the defense could use more help. However, there is one transfer that has a big impact on the defense and even on head coach Willie Fritz: Tulane defensive back Javion White.

Here is how White could impact Fritz and change everything for the Cougars.

His Impact on Houston's Defense

Aug 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave defensive back Javion White (3) intercepts a pass from Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (not pictured) at the 2 yard line during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In 2023, White accumulated 11 tackles, three pass deflections and an interception. However, in 2024, White had 50 tackles, six pass deflections, and three interceptions.

Going into his junior year, White adds experience and mentorship for the younger defensive backs. The Big 12 is known for explosive plays happening in the air. With White, Houston can reduce the explosiveness of an opponent.

Additionally, White can limit opposing teams' playmakers with his consistency, making the defense more flexible. This leads to more sacks, fumbles and offenses scrambling to keep up.

For a team that has aspirations of winning the Big 12 in 2026, White brings security and experience to a secondary that lost many valuable pieces last season. His leadership can bring Houston to new heights it hasn't seen since 2015.

His Impact on Fritz

To Fritz, White represents a captain on the defensive side and a major threat to opposing teams. His impact could bring Houston's defense into a champion-caliber unit.

White also gives Fritz more options and flexibility for the defense. With more reliable defensive backs, Fritz can use more aggressive plays to pressure quarterbacks. Those types of factors could make or break Houston's chances at the Big 12 Championship Game.

Finally, White could impact Fritz's program-building success at Houston. Having an experienced transfer like White come into Houston's defense and thrive shows Fritz's success at bringing out the potential in others.

If White becomes a key contributor and a threat to opposing teams, it gives Fritz more credit for his ability to elevate players from the portal. That trait has already been shown in players such as Conner Weigman, Dean Connors and Tanner Koziol.

White may not be the biggest name for Houston, but could be invaluable for Fritz. Ultimately, White's impact and his ability to be consistent could impact Fritz's success at Houston for the better.