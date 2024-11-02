Houston Cougars On SI

How to watch Texas Tech at Iowa State: TV channel, live stream, game time

The Big 12 football title race heats up Saturday

Iowa State enters Saturday's game vs. Texas Tech as one of seven remaining unbeaten teams in Power 4 college football.
The Iowa State Cyclones (7-0, 4-0) have their sights set on the College Football Playoff.

With five games remaining in the regular season, the Cyclones are one of seven Power 4 college football teams without a loss. With the first CFP rankings coming out on Tuesday, Matt Campbell's team will soon find out how they are viewed by the 13-person CFP Committee.

But first, Iowa State must take care of Texas Tech (5-3, 3-2) on Saturday. Coming off a bye week, they are 13.5-point favorites over the visiting Red Raiders.

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) gives Iowa State an 81.6% chance of winning the game. But the FPI gives the Cyclones just a 32.1% chance of winning the Big 12 — and only a 7.7% chance of winning out.

Texas Tech presents a significant challenge for an Iowa State defense that gave up 35 points and 354 yards on the ground to UCF in its last game. Campbell has had the benefit of a bye week to fix the Cyclones' issues in the run game, but Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks is arguably the best running back this defense will have faced all season.

Brooks, a 5-foot-10, 230-pound fifth-year senior, in ninth in the nation and third in the Big 12 in rushing yards with 925. He has rushed for over 100 yards in every game, and is averaging 27 carries in their five conference games.

The Red Raiders can put up points in bunches, but they have lost back-to-back games largely because of a defense that is leaking oil. They gave up 59 points to Baylor two weeks ago, and 35 to TCU last week. They have allowed the most points per game in the Big 12 this season at 35.8.

Despite the defensive meltdown against UCF, Iowa State still has the best scoring defense in the Big 12 at 18.0 points per game.

Here are details on how to watch and follow Saturday's pivotal Big 12 football matchup between Texas Tech and Iowa State:

Texas Tech at Iowa State TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds

Who: Texas Tech (5-3, 3-2) at No. 11 Iowa State (7-0, 4-0) in a Big 12 football game

When: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET | Saturday, November 2

Where: Jack Trice Stadium | Ames, Iowa

Live Stream: Stream Texas Tech-Iowa State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN

Our Prediction: Iowa State 30, Texas Tech 23

Betting Odds: Iowa State is favored by 13.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook

