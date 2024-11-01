All Sun Devils

Latest college bowl predictions: Arizona State vs. Louisville in Sun Bowl

The Sun Devils could be in line for a big payout

Ben Sherman

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) is hoping to lead the Sun Devils to their sixth win of the season on Saturday.
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) is hoping to lead the Sun Devils to their sixth win of the season on Saturday. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Arizona State Sun Devils have turned a corner in year two under Kenny Dillingham.

With five games left in the regular season, the Sun Devils (5-2, 2-2) need just one more victory to be bowl eligible.

And that victory could come Saturday at Oklahoma State. The Sun Devils are 3.5-point favorites and will be going up against a reeling defense that is the second-worst in Division I-A college football.

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) predicts the Sun Devils will win three more games and finish 8-4. That would put ASU in position to accept a lucrative bowl bid - like the Sun Bowl.

In the latest CBS Sports college football bowl projections from Jerry Palm, the Sun Devils are slotted for the Sun Bowl vs. Louisville on New Year's Eve. The Sun Bowl's payout last year was $4,550,000 - significantly more than a lower level bowl like the Rate Bowl ($1,625,560).

The Sun Bowl is in the final year of six-year contracts with the ACC and Pac-12. Even though the Pac-12 has disbanded, the 10 teams who left the conference will still play in Pac-12 affiliated bowls the next two seasons and not in bowl tie-ins with their new conferences.

The more wins ASU racks up, the better the bowl - and the bigger the payout. The Alamo Bowl ($8,252,740 last year) and Holiday Bowl ($6,532,700) are still within reach for ASU.

Here are Palm's latest college football bowl projections for former Pac-12 and current Big 12 teams:

Sun Bowl: Arizona State vs. Louisville

Holiday Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Oregon State

Alamo Bowl: Kansas State vs. Washington State

Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. LSU

Pop-Tarts Bowl: Notre Dame vs. TCU

Las Vegas Bowl: Vanderbilt vs. Colorado

Liberty Bowl: West Virginia vs. Tulane

Rate Bowl: Baylor vs. Nebraska

Armed Forces Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Charlotte

Los Angeles Bowl: UNLV vs. USC

