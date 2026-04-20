Keisean Henderson's First Spring With Houston Cougars Was a Rousing Success

The Houston Cougars made one of the biggest steals of the 2026 recruiting class when they managed to retain the commitment of local five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson all the way through signing day. Where ultimately Houston managed to block out any external noise, and Henderson put pen to paper and became a Coog in December.

And while Henderson may not be looked at to see any meaningful action in the upcoming 2026 season, with last season's starting quarterback, Conner Weigman, returning to Houston. The freshman quarterback did get to make his first impression in his first spring practice.

Now, with the spring winding down, the highly rated quarterback is getting the chance to talk about his first time competing at the college level.

Keisean Henderson Talks Cougars Spring Ball

Quarterback Keisean Henderson throwing the ball at a camp. | Keisean Henderson

After Houston put the finishing touches on spring practice with its spring game on Saturday, Henderson got the chance to speak to the media. The freshman talked about things from his first impression of the college game to his performance throughout the spring.

In the press conference, Henderson gave his thoughts about the spring, as the freshman was an early spring enrollee and got to work with the Coogs right away.

"It was a blessing," Henderson said. "I just had fun, that was my main goal. Be able to participate with a lot of guys from different areas just to see how the brotherhood all came across, especially from the first day we got here. A lot of newcomers on the team and a lot of guys who have been here that set the tone. So being able to come out and experience everybody's personalities on a game day was an experience."

Henderson was a highly sought-after recruit, rated as a five-star prospect and the No. 1 overall player in the 2026 class by 247Sports. The quarterback received offers from the top programs in the country, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Michigan.

The quarterback may take his freshman season to simply learn the college game and develop behind an experienced college quarterback like Weigman. And the learning and development have already started in the spring, as Henderson talked about what he's been doing to improve his game since arriving on campus.

"Getting closer with coaches," Henderson said. "Especially with (Assistant Head Coach/Quarterbacks Coach/Passing Coordinator Brian) Bell. Me and him have a lot of time out of practice and out of meetings to just go over stuff. Learning football is the biggest difference from high school to here, and just having the time to really go over things. And just be dialed in and locked in."

The Coogs won't officially take to the field until September 5 when they take on the Oregon State Beavers. And while Henderson will not be under center, the freshman's development throughout his first year will be key to getting him prepared for when he eventually does get the reins of the offense.