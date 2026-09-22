Kick Time and Network Revealed For Houston's Big 12 Home Opener

While the Houston Cougars began their 2026 Big 12 conference schedule at Texas Tech, the home conference opener has been scheduled for Week 5 against UCF.

Details were officially finalized on Monday for the game on Oct. 3 at TDECU Stadium with the kickoff time and TV network.

Houston will take on UCF in the Big 12 home opener at 11 a.m. on ESPN 2.

This has been promoted as the "Built by Houston" game and the Cougars will wear their Houston Blue uniforms to pay homage to the city. This is a special and highly popular uniform that Houston will be bringing out on Saturday morning.

More on Houston's Kick Time

Sep 12, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; A car leads Houston Cougars players onto the field before the game against the Southern University Jaguars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 11 a.m. kickoff has become quite familiar for the Cougars recently. The season opener this year against Oregon State was also at 11 a.m. However, that was on ESPN right after College GameDay.

Houston also had multiple 11 a.m. kickoffs last season against Arizona and West Virginia.

Houston's Hall of Honor event is scheduled for Oct. 2, so it may not have been an ideal time for some fans and individuals.

Houston has only played one Saturday night Big 12 home game since the 2024 season, which was last October against Texas Tech. In total, Houston has played six Saturday night conference games out of the 15 Big 12 home games since joining the conference.

The Cougars haven't faced the Knights in front of a full crowd at TDECU Stadium since the 2016 season. Houston won that game 31-24 and has a 2-3 home record against UCF.

Houston has only faced UCF twice in the Big 12 since both teams joined the conference. The Cougars won the last matchup in Orlando, 30-27. It came down to a game-winning interception by Kentrell Webb.

This is a rivalry known as the "Space Game", given both cities' connections to space programs. Although Orlando is outside of Cape Canaveral, UCF is known as Space U. Houston is known as Space City and that battle is always intriguing.

Houston has a 4-8 record overall against UCF in its series history. The Cougars will still have three more opportunities to get a Saturday night game either against Oklahoma State, Cincinnati or Baylor.

The Cougars will first travel out to Statesboro, Georgia in Week 4 action to take on Georgia Southern on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPNU. This is Houston's final non-conference game before facing UCF.