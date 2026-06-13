Nine Houston Cougars Earned Phil Steele All-Big 12 Preseason Honors

It's going to be a huge 2026 football season for the Houston Cougars. There are expectations now for the program to perform and be in the race for the Big 12 title. Coach Willie Fritz is entering his third season at the helm, and the turnaround is expected to take another positive jump.

The Cougars have greatly increased the amount of talent on the roster during this past offseason through both the transfer portal and high school recruiting. Houston also retained some of the key talent from last season that helped their offense come back to life.

Overall, UH football has upgraded its depth and has a bunch of playmakers available. Nine Houston players made the Phil Steele Magazine Preseason All-Big 12 First Team list.

Cougars With Big Expectations in Big 12

9 Coogs named to Phil Steele Preseason All-Big 12 List!



📄: https://t.co/aUonoYVuEw pic.twitter.com/VSVhM79ayz — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) June 11, 2026

Senior offensive lineman Shadre Hurst headlined the group with a Preseason All-American selection as well as making the Big 12 First Team. Hurst rejoined Fritz from Tulane and was the best offensive lineman on the Green Wave. Hurst was the ninth-highest rated offensive lineman last season according to PFF.

Senior wide receiver Amare Thomas also made it onto the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team. He was an honorable mention All-American from Phille Steele in 2025 and was also on last year's All-Big 12 First Team. Thomas is set to be Houston's No. 1 receiver again.

Junior cornerback Will James was the final Cougar t0 made the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team. He was an All-Big 12 Second Team member last season after starting all 13 games for the Cougars and leading the team with three interceptions.

Senior defensive lineman Khalil Laufau is a Preseason Second Team All-Big 12 and has been a staple of the defensive line. Junior tight end Patrick Overmyer made it onto the third team and is expected to have a breakout season as the starting tight end.

Senior transfer running back Makhi Hughes earns a Fourth Team selection and follows Fritz as a former Tulane star player who was a freshman All-American and two-time conference player of the year. Center Anthony Boswell was a freshman All-American First Team and has now transferred to Houston. He was also on the Preseason All-Big 12 Fourth Team.

Senior linebacker Sione Fotu also made the Fourth Team and was one of the most solid players at his position in the Big 12. Finally, junior transfer cornerback Javion White also came from Tulane and made it onto the Fourth Team as well.