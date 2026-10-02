No. 20 Houston vs UCF Score Predictions and Staff Picks

The No. 20 Houston Cougars will be taking on the UCF Knights in their Big 12 home opener on Saturday. Houston enters the game with a 3-1 record and a win over Georgia Southern in Week 4 that wrapped up the non-conference schedule.

Meanwhile, UCF is also 3-1 and just beat TCU in its Big 12 home opener last week. This matchup has been getting more known as the "Space Game" between Space U and Space City.

UCF won't be an easy opponent, as it is with any Big 12 game. The Cougars beat the Knights 30-27 in Orlando, Florida, in last season's matchup.

Here is the Houston Cougars on SI staff's predictions for this Week 5 clash.

Score Picks for UH vs UCF

Nov 7, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars running back DJ Butler (25) avoids a tackle during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston 34, UCF 21

Houston has a balanced approach on offense that leads to success throughout the game. The Cougars' running game has been exceptional to start the year with an elite duo of senior running back Makhi Hughes and redshirt junior Re'Shaun Sanford II. UCF's run defense isn't too bad but Houston wins that battle.

Cougars' senior quarterback Conner Weigman makes some big plays through the air and with his legs. Defensively, it's the matchup of one of the worst passing defenses in Houston against the worst passing offense The Cougars bounce back in that department.

UCF starting quarterback Alonza Barnett III is also out with a severe hamstring injury. Keyone Jenkins has started the last few games, and Houston slows him down. The Cougars' run defense also prevents big runs by the Knights.

Ultimately, the game is close in the first half, but Houston takes control in the second half to win comfortably. -Maanav Gupta

Houston 35, UCF 21

Houston has the advantage and will dominate this game, but I wouldn't be surprised if UCF keeps the game close. Ultimately, the Cougars' run game should be able to control the tempo of the game. Conner Weigman doesn't get forced into a shootout and can rely on the run game to get him out of sticky situations. -Micah Clay

Houston 31, UCF 21

The Houston Cougars have struggled mightily to defend the pass, but the UCF Knights should still struggle to take advantage of it. UCF has had the worst passing offense in the Big 12 and the second-worst in the Power Four, so the Cougars' defense should have a prime opportunity to excel. Expect UCF to stay in the game through turnovers or a strong run game, but the Cougar offense should give Houston a 10-point or more win. -Tyler Crum