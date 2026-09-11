No. 22 Houston Football Went Viral For Week 1 Team Entrance

The start of the 2026 Houston Cougars season had a lot of anticipation brewing, and it all culminated with the kickoff of the season opener on Sept. 5 at TDECU Stadium.

There are expectations for Houston to contend for a potential spot in the Big 12 championship this season and be one of the top teams in the conference. Houston was ranked No. 23 in the AP Preseason Poll for the first time since 2022, for a reason.

Houston decided to make its team entrance for 2026 different, and the Cougars brought the team out of the tunnel with a different kind of flair.

Houston walked out with a classic candy-red Cadillac ahead of them that featured chrome wheels and the extended wire spokes/rims that are only found in the city. In other words, a red slab, as it's known in Houston.

It was a new look, but it certainly caught the attention of the country. Houston running out of the tunnel with that slab got millions of views across social media and brought mostly positive comments for the unique move.

New University of Houston on-field intro with players coming out behind a vintage red slab before running onto the field. A little dash of Houston worthy theatrics for the new season. pic.twitter.com/N7jf8IBuOl — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) September 5, 2026

The players seemed to enjoy it.

"I loved it. That was a smooth car. I think I'm going to get me one of those in the future," junior defensive back Javion White said postgame.

Even ESPN personality Pat McAfee brought it up on his show later in the week to complement it. In response, Houston athletic director Eddie Nuñez invited McAfee to come out to a game and sit in the Cadillac when the team comes out.

Thank you @PatMcAfeeShow

Pat, open invite to you! If you can make it happen to catch one of our games, we can have you riding in the Cadillac leading our team into the stadium.

Let’s Go! @UHCougarFB @UHCougars #BuiltByHouston https://t.co/D2W2as8KlM — Eddie Nunez (@EddieNunezAD) September 8, 2026

Nuñez also planned a flyover for the game, but it was canceled due to weather, according to Chris Baldwin of PaperCity Houston. Nuñez also noted, per Baldwin, that the slab coming out "perfectly fits the Built By Houston push."

This wasn't just a stunt for the home opener. It seems like the slab will be brought back for the rest of the season, according to TexanWireWheels on Instagram.

The Cougars have also showed it off on social media this week leading up to Week 2.

Additionally, an unexpected moment took center stage in the first quarter after a fan came on the field. He was then suddenly tackled by on-field security in another moment that went viral. It was a tackle that garnered praise from viewers.

Houston's season opener was filled with interesting moments that also included a 30-minute lightning delay, but the performance on the field is more important. The Cougars won 33-20, but have key areas to improve going forward.

Houston will stay at home for Week 2 against an FCS opponent, Southern, with another chance to clean up some mistakes prior to the Big 12 opener.