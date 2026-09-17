No. 22 Houston vs No. 13 Texas Tech: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries and More

Houston Cougars football will face its biggest test of the season this Friday night against the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road in Lubbock, Texas.

The Cougars enter this game with a 2-0 record after a 77-6 whooping of Southern in Week 2 and have moved up one spot in the AP Poll to No. 22.

This is the Big 12 opener for Houston and its first road game of the season. Not only that, it presents huge implications for the race to the Big 12 championship game. It is also the first meeting between Houston and Texas Tech since 1989 in which both teams are ranked. Houston won that game in the Astrodome by a score of 40-24.

How to Watch Houston vs Texas Tech

Oct 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back J'Koby Williams (20) rushes against Houston Cougars defensive back Jordan Allen (6) in the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Who: Houston Cougars 2-0 (0-0 in Big 12) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders 2-0 (0-0 in Big 12)

• What: Week 3 of the regular season

• When: Friday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. CT

• Where: Galaxy Stadium, Lubbock, Texas

• TV/Streaming: FOX

• TV Announcers: Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Devin Gardner (Analyst), Josh Sims (Sideline)

• Radio: KPRC 950 AM, The Varsity Network- “Search Houston”, SiriusXM: 138 or 199, and on the SiriusXM App

• Radio Announcers: Kevin Eschenfelder (play-by-play), Ted Pardee (color), and Jeremy Branham (sideline reporter)

• Last Season: Houston went 10-3 and beat LSU in the Texas Bowl for its first double-digit win season since 2021. Texas Tech beat Houston 35-11 in Week 5 last season at TDECU Stadium.

• Series History: This is the 37th all time meeting between these two rivals and Houston currently leads the all-time series 18-17-1. Texas Tech is currently on a seven-game win streak against Houston. The Red Raiders haven’t lost to the Cougars since 2009 when quarterback Case Keenum won it for Houston at home in Robertson Stadium.

The Cougars have won the last five meeting when Houston has been ranked. Houston’s last win in Lubbock came in 1990 while ranked No. 18.

Meet the Coaches

Sep 5, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire on the field before the game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joey McGuire, Texas Tech: This is McGuire's fifth season as head coach of the Red Raiders and has an overall 37-18 record. He led Texas Tech to its first outright conference championship since 1955, and the Red Raiders have recorded the most Big 12 wins by any conference school since his hiring. McGuire was a well-known Texas high school football coach and is a 2022 member of the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. He was on Baylor's coaching staff from 2017-21.

Wilie Fritz, Houston: This is Fritz's third season with the Cougars, and he has a 16-11 record heading into this game. Fritz has 34 years of coaching experience and a 263-132-1 record overall. He was hired in Dec. 2023 from Tulane and has turned Houston into a true Big 12 contender this year. Fritz has the most head-coaching experience in the Big 12 and the second-most wins in college football by an active head coach.

Matchup Odds

Sep 12, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz looks on from the sideline during the second quarter against the Southern University Jaguars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: Texas Tech -7.5 (-115), Houston +7.5 (-105)

Over/Under: 52.5 (O -110, U -110)

Houston Injury Report

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back JD Rhym (3) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sophomore transfer wide receiver Muizz Tounkara and senior defensive lineman Quindario Lee are both out. Players deeper in the rotation who wouldn't have likely played anyway also include DB Mudassir Abdullah, LB Bryson Castile and WR Jeffrey Strozier Jr.

Senior cornerback JD Rhym is probable, as well as senior defensive lineman Ejiro Egodogbare. RB JayShon Ridgle is also probable, but likely wouldn't have gotten playing time. Both fifth-year seniors in wide receiver Stephon Johnson and safety Myles Rowser are questionable, likely due to their eligibility issues still being sorted out.

What to Know About Texas Tech

The Red Raiders are still the favorites in the Big 12 and feature a lot of talent on both sides. Their offensive and defensive lines are huge. Their defense is still one of the best, if not the best, in the conference.

Even without guys like David Bailey and Jacob Rodriguez, Ben Roberts is a great linebacker, and the front still has elite talent. Junior quarterback Will Hammond started a few games for Texas Tech last season, but it's his job at the moment. He can run, and the Red Raiders also use backup QB Thomas Castellanos as well. He had two touchdowns against Oregon State.