No. 22 Houston vs No. 13 Texas Tech Prediction: Who Wins and Why

One of the biggest games in the Big 12 will be going down on Friday night in Lubbock, Texas.

The No. 22 Houston Cougars will be battling the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Big 12 opener. This is a clash with massive implications for the conference race going forward. Both teams enter at 2-0, and it's expected to be a close one.

Texas Tech has a 75.7 percent chance of winning, according to ESPN, and the Red Raiders also enter as 7.5-point favorites. However, there has been a lot of national discussion surrounding this hyped up game, and many have given Houston a real chance of pulling off the upset.

Here are score predictions from the Houston Cougars on SI staff.

Sep 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) reacts with offensive lineman Anthony Boswell (52) and wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) after a play during the fourth quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston 24, Texas Tech 23

This is likely the biggest test that the Cougars will face all season, and a win would put them firmly in the Big 12 championship discussions. I believe Houston wins a classic game, and it immediately becomes coach Willie Fritz's biggest win at the program so far.

Both teams are quite different than last year's matchup, and it's the Cougars that have significantly improved. The trenches will decide this game. Houston's offense will perform and the Cougars will hit the game-winning field goal. Senior quarterback Conner Weigman has grown a lot in this offense and will put together a solid game with a couple of touchdowns while using his legs quite a bit.

Houston is also able to run the ball in spurts thanks to a stronger offensive line. Defensively, UH's experience in the secondary will limit Tech's passing game with junior quarterback Will Hammond, and its No. 1 run defense so far will have its moments. - Maanav Gupta

Texas Tech 31, Houston 24

Houston may have caught up in the trenches enough to make this a closely contested game. Texas Tech has superior talent on paper, but the Red Raiders’ run has been lackadaisical so far this season between the tackles. Still, the home-field advantage and the potential lack of motivation against subpar opponents through the first two weeks may play a role here.

Prediction: Coogs impress, but Texas Tech keeps the win streak over Houston alive. -Andrew Hughes

Houston 35, Texas Tech 21

Given Texas Tech's first two games, in which the Red Raiders struggled, I have to go with Houston. The Cougars bounced back with a dominant 77-6 win over Southern. Plus, Houston has the edge in the trenches: they have allowed only 20 rushing yards, and the Red Raiders haven't had a good run game.

Texas Tech's defense allowed too many yards to Oregon State and shouldn't be able to stop the Cougars' dangerous offense. Houston should have an easier time defending Texas Tech because of the Red Raiders' struggles to run the ball so far. -Tyler Crum

Houston 30, Texas Tech 27

I believe that Houston can win if they get vertical. The Cougars should lean on passing the ball, but a solid run game with it will benefit them. Texas Tech's defense did not perform well against Oregon State in the air. While talented receivers like Amare Thomas, Trent Walker and Koby Young, quarterback Conner Weigman could go for 300 yards or more. The Cougars' secondary needs to limit the mistakes they make as well. -Micah Clay