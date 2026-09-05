No. 23 Houston Cougars vs Oregon State Live Game Updates, Box Score

The start of Houston Cougars football has finally arrived. Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. has been marked on calendars for months leading up to this point, and it's now here. Houston will kick off the 2026 season against the Oregon State Beavers at TDECU Stadium on ESPN.

There has been a lot of excitement for Houston this year, given all the experience on the roster and continuity among the coaching staff. A successful transfer portal helped the Cougars fill up some holes on the roster; the current team looks quite balanced.

This is the most anticipated Houston season in some time, and the Cougars will get their first opportunity in 2026 against the Beavers on national TV.

Coogs vs Beavers

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) throws a pass under pressure from Oregon State Beavers linebacker Aiden Sullivan (2) during the first quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston just faced Oregon State last season and somehow won 27-24 in overtime on the road in Corvallis, Ore. The Cougars did not play well in this one, but escaped with a victory after coming back from down 14 points in the fourth quarter.

This will be the fifth game in series history, and the Cougars currently lead it 3-1. Houston will be looking to avoid a repeat of last year, and that is very possible given how different the two teams are now. A key storyline for this matchup is senior transfer wide receiver Trent Walker taking on his former team.

The two teams kick off in Week 1 at 11 a.m. We will be right here with live game updates as the action unfolds.

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Follow along for live game updates as the game progresses.