No. 23 Houston Cougars vs Oregon State Live Game Updates, Box Score
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The start of Houston Cougars football has finally arrived. Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. has been marked on calendars for months leading up to this point, and it's now here. Houston will kick off the 2026 season against the Oregon State Beavers at TDECU Stadium on ESPN.
There has been a lot of excitement for Houston this year, given all the experience on the roster and continuity among the coaching staff. A successful transfer portal helped the Cougars fill up some holes on the roster; the current team looks quite balanced.
This is the most anticipated Houston season in some time, and the Cougars will get their first opportunity in 2026 against the Beavers on national TV.
Coogs vs Beavers
Houston just faced Oregon State last season and somehow won 27-24 in overtime on the road in Corvallis, Ore. The Cougars did not play well in this one, but escaped with a victory after coming back from down 14 points in the fourth quarter.
This will be the fifth game in series history, and the Cougars currently lead it 3-1. Houston will be looking to avoid a repeat of last year, and that is very possible given how different the two teams are now. A key storyline for this matchup is senior transfer wide receiver Trent Walker taking on his former team.
The two teams kick off in Week 1 at 11 a.m. We will be right here with live game updates as the action unfolds.
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Oregon State
Houston
Follow along for live game updates as the game progresses.
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Maanav Gupta is a staff writer for Houston Cougars on SI. He graduated from the University of Houston in the summer of 2025 with his bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish. Gupta spent three years at the student newspaper, The Daily Cougar, and also covered the 2025 Final Four and National Championship as Houston beat writer for College Basketball Review. He also has his own YouTube channel, Maanav’s Sports Talk, where he has interviewed professional athletes and broadcasters like Jim Nantz, Jose Altuve, J.J. Watt, Rich Eisen, and Alperen Sengun. Gupta was also a contributor to the Houston athletic program as a student. You can find Gupta on X, Instagram and TikTok @MGSportsTalk.