What Wins and What Loses The Game For Houston vs Oklahoma State

The Houston Cougars face the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Week 7 of their 2026 football schedule, and this could be poised to be one of the underrated great games of the year. It's scheduled for Oct. 17 at home in TDECU Stadium right in the peak of the season.

Houston is expected to be one of the contenders for a spot in the Big 12 championship game, while Oklahoma State could end up being a competitive team among the heart of the Big 12 standings. The Cougars will need to be at their best in order to take care of the Cowboys at home, and there are a couple of areas that Houston must be good at.

Oklahoma State has a completely different team entering this season that looks nothing like the 1-11 group in 2025. This is a must-win game for the Cougars if they want to take that next step in the conference.

What Wins The Game For Houston

Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) scores a touchdown during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Houston Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Houston won 39-17. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Houston defense plays at a high level across the board, that easily wins the game for the Cougars. The clear strength for Oklahoma State lies in what looks to be its high-powered offense. The Cowboys have some of the best transfer portal players in the country all on that side of the ball.

Sophomore quarterback Drew Mestemaker was one of the best in the country last season through the air, and he's paired up with his No. 1 wide receiver in Wyatt Young from North Texas as well. Young racked up some of the most yards in the country as well. Besides that, Oklahoma State also has sophomore running back Caleb Hawkins who returns to his home state, and he racked up tons of yards at North Texas.

Houston's defense slowing down the passing game, and focusing the Cowboys to just rely on the run to make them one-dimensional will win them this game. Besides that, Houston's offense not turning it over and dominating time of possession are also keys to success.

What Loses The Game For Houston

UH's secondary having a bad game can definitely lose the game for the Cougars.

Mestemaker and his connections lighting it up would made it difficult, and a shoot-out isn't something the Cougars would like to get into. Oklahoma State's head coach Eric Morris is an offensive mind, and he's capable of coming up with a great game plan. Houston defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong will need to call a good game.