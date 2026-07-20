One Returning Player Ready to Become a Star for Houston

One of the reasons why there are big expectations for Houston football this season is the return of experience and many key players to the team in 2026. That is not a given at all in this age of college football, but the Cougars could be set for something special with their core group of talent on both sides of the ball.

Houston has 12 returning players on the team, headlined by the stars on offense in senior quarterback Connor Weigman and senior wide receiver Amare Thomas. The Cougars' defense also has some key contributors returning in the secondary, which looks to be the strength of the unit at the moment.

The Cougars will need a strong pass rush to compete with the best of the Big 12, and an important returning starter will play a massive role in that. Veteran linebacker Brandon Mack II is one of the leaders of the defense and his ability up front in both rushing the passer and stopping the run could have a huge impact this season.

Brandon Mack Could Be a Star

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive end Brandon Mack (4) celebrates his sack in the first quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mack transferred to Houston after the 2022 season from Ole Miss and has steadily increased his involvement before becoming one of Houston's top linebackers last season. The 6-foot-4, 245 -pound JACK was able to be reclassified as a junior in 2025 due to an NCAA waiver and had a great year. He posted five sacks, two forced fumbles and 32 total tackles.

While he did spend four seasons at Ole Miss from 2019-22, Mack redshirted his first year and also missed the entire 2021 season with an injury suffered prior to fall camp that year. When Mack first joined Houston in 2023, he only played in two games and missed the rest of the year due to injury as well.

Mack made use of his opportunity in 2024 with 39 total tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles. All that experience that was gained during his previous seasons was put to use. Mack has to be one of the oldest and most experienced players in the sport as he enters his eighth season of being involved in college football.

Mack was a solid three-star prospect coming out of high school and his level of play has gone up with more playing time as well. He was a big difference-maker last year and this could be the season Mack becomes a full-fledged star. Houston needs the ability to get after the passer and Mack can provide that.