Biggest Questions Facing Houston Entering Fall Camp

The football season just continues to creep closer and closer for the Houston Cougars and fall camp is around the corner. Houston opens the season on Sept. 5 at home against the Oregon State Beavers and there will be a close eye on the preparation and practice for the upcoming season given the high expectations.

This 2026 season is one of the most highly anticipated in recent Houston history, and fall camp will definitely draw a lot of attention with the kind of talent that is on the team. The Cougars are coming off a successful turnaround year with a 10-3 record in 2025, along with a Texas Bowl win over LSU and a top 25 ranking in the final AP poll.

Houston is expected to hit the ground running this season with 12 returning starters and over 35,000 snaps played across the roster. The Cougars have experience and many of their key players back from last season, besides stability across the coaching staff.

Houston is definitely in the race for the Big 12 championship after finishing 6-3 in the conference last season. With all that said, there are some big questions to be answered for Houston in the upcoming fall camp.

Fall Camp Questions

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Houston head coach Willie Fritz speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Much Playing Time Will Keisean Henderson Get?

That has been a very popular question so far, and coach Willie Fritz has already answered it multiple times at this point. However, it will be interesting to see how Henderson, the No. 1 overall prospect and five-star quarterback, gets involved. Fritz has mentioned that he will see some playing time and it won't just be running.

There might be some answers to that question during camp as to what Henderson is practicing. He's such a dynamic player that even with senior Connor Weigman as the starter, Henderson can still contribute in his freshman year.

What Does the Involvement of the Freshmen Look Like?

Besides Henderson, Houston has a couple of other star freshmen who could also get significant playing time. Three-way player Paris Melvin Jr. is the biggest candidate for that and how he develops and looks in all three phases will be fun to watch given how electric he can be. Jaivion Martin was the best tight end in Texas and one of the best in the country in high school and he could also be in the mix.

How Does the Wide Receiver Room Shape Out?

Houston added significant depth to the wide receiver position this past offseason, which was an area of need. Senior Amare Thomas is the clear No. 1 target for Weigman, but Koby Young and Harvey Broussard III can increase their impact this season as sophomores.

The transfer portal additions of senior Trent Walker from Oregon State and sophomore Muizz Tounkara from Florida look to be big gets, and how they are included in the rotation will also be important to watch.

How Does the Running Game Look Like?

The Cougars seamlessly replaced standout running back Dean Connors with incoming senior transfer Makhi Hughes from Oregon, who could be an even bigger difference maker at the position given he was one of the top backs in the country in his last season at Tulane.

How Hughes and the new offensive line work together is also a key component to watch. Houston will likely have three new transfer offensive linemen starting, led by preseason All-American Shadre Hurst.

Defensive Strengths

It looks clear that the Cougars' secondary is the strength of the defense at the moment with senior Kentrell Webb and junior Will James. Houston also got transfer Javion White from Tulane and returner Jordan Allen.

Houston will need to be able to generate pressure with the defensive line and it would be a great sign if the group led by junior transfer Ashton Porter and senior Brandon Mack can do that during camp.