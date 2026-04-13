One Trait That Makes Each Houston NFL Prospect Draftable

The 2026 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the Houston Cougars will have several players from their 2025 season that are likely to hear their names called.

The Cougars had numerous players from the 2025 team who will now be looking to take the next step in their careers and look ahead to the pros.

Here's a look at three of those Coogs that will await their names to be called and find out where the next step for their careers will take them, and what makes each of those players stand out for the next level.

Tanner Koziol - Catching Ability at Size

Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol runs the ball for a touchdown after the catch against the Oregon State Beavers. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Tanner Koziol is obviously the likely candidate to be the first Coog to be drafted, and it's no surprise, especially with the tight end's natural pass-catching ability at his size and frame.

Koziol played the 2025 season listed at six-foot-seven, 240 pounds, and at that height and weight was the part of the engine that allowed Houston's offense to hum at multiple points in the season.

The tight end led the team in receptions with 74 and showed a knack to be able to catch the football away from his body, and at his size, a 50/50 ball can turn into 80/20 real quick. Koziol is also fairly athletic at his size with the ability to gain yards after the catch with the tight end having a 50-yard reception in 2025.

Latrell McCutchin Sr. - Length Helps Stickiness in Coverage

UCF Knights running back Jaden Nixon carries the ball against Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Over the last two seasons with the Coogs, Latrell McCutchin Sr. has become one of the mainstays in the secondary, and his size has allowed him to be just that.

McCutchin Sr. is a rangy cornerback listed at six-foot-two with 31 1/4’’ inch arms. At his height, he is a bit taller than most cornerbacks in the NFL, which should make him stand out compared to other players at the position in the draft.

And those measurables allow him to be both a good tackler, as he finished with a career high in tackles with 52 in 2025, and also allow him to play very tight coverage on wide receivers, recording nine pass deflections.

Dalton Merryman - Good Mover for His Size

Houston Cougars offensive lineman Dalton Merryman against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The right side of the Coogs' offensive line this past season was locked down and held by right tackle Dalton Merryman, who started every game at that spot.

What makes the offensive linemen stick out is not a secret with Merryman standing at a huge six-foot-eight, 319 pounds. Merryman is able to blend his towering frame with his athleticism as he ran a 5.07-second 40-yard dash and a 7.89-second 3-cone drill at his Pro Day.