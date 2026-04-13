Ranking the Most NFL-Ready Houston Prospects

The Houston Cougars are set to lose several players from their 2025 roster who played huge parts in their much-improved season, which led the Coogs to finish with a 10-3 record and a bowl game win over the LSU Tigers.

While Fritz is able to hang on to a few of his top contributors for the upcoming 2026 season, a lot of those key players will be moving on to the next stage of their career, with several of them declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the Coogs having several of their players for the 2025 team declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, here's a look at a few of them who will be the most ready to contribute to an NFL franchise as rookies if given the opportunity.

Tanner Koziol - Tight End

Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol catches a pass against West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Braden Siders. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Tight end Tanner Koziol is undoubtedly the top prospect the Coogs have entering the 2026 NFL Draft. In his single season with the Coogs, Koziol put together 74 catches for 727 yards and six touchdowns, ending the year as Houston's leader in receptions.

Koziol brings an intriguing combination of size with his six-foot-seven frame to go along with his natural pass-catching ability. The tight end was one of quarterback Conner Weigman's most reliable targets in crucial moments and in the red zone.

While Koziol's blocking skills may leave a lot to be desired, as his blocking is not the strongest part of his game. However, as an option in the passing game, no NFL team will find a more reliable option with the added ability of making people miss in open space like Koziol.

Dean Connors - Running Back

Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors carries the ball against Baylor Bears safety Micah Gifford. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Running back Dean Connors made the most of his single season with the Coogs. Connors had the best year of his college career, finishing the season as the team's leading rusher with 977 yards on 200 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per carry and six touchdowns.

While potentially a bit smaller compared to other running backs in the NFL, with Connors standing at six feet, 206 pounds, the running back is able to mix his speed, flashing some breakaway speed and power to be able to run between the tackles.

And in a modern NFL where any running back has to be a reliable option in the passing game, Connors has that box checked. In 2025, Connors tallied 34 receptions for 254 yards and three touchdowns.

Dalton Merryman - Offensive Tackle

Houston Cougars offensive lineman Dalton Merryman against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the Coogs that declared for the 2026 NFL Draft that has flown under the radar is offensive tackle Dalton Merryman.

Merryman played and started all 12 games for the Coogs at right tackle, being one of the steady pieces of a Houston offensive line that dealt with some injuries throughout the year.

What the offensive tackle brings to the table is his immense size and frame. Merryman stands at a towering six-foot-nine, 305 pounds. Any NFL franchise that is known for developing offensive linemen could find something and take advantage of Merryman's size.