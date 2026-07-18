Ranking Every Houston Position Group Entering Fall Camp

Fall camp is where expectations can turn into reality for some players.

It also determines which position groups are the strongest or weakest for a team. For the Cougars, their well-rounded team has some holes to fill.

Here is every position group ranked from weakest to strongest for Houston.

9. Specialists

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars kicker Ethan Sanchez (92) kicks the ball against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston has some dependable specialists, with senior kicker Zac Yoakam replacing Ethan Sanchez. Although specialists are important in some aspects of football, it barely moves the needle when it comes to the offense and defense position groups.

8. Tight Ends

Replacing playmaking tight end Tanner Koziol remains to be a problem for the Cougars. Koziol was able to turn the tides of games with a catch, so replacing him will be difficult.

Freshman tight end Jaivion Martain has made headlines and could be a solid replacement. However, he remains unproven and expectations are low. Fall camp is a great way for Martain and the other tight ends to move up the rankings.

7. Defensive Line

The defensive line has been rebuilt by head coach Willie Fritz but, just like the tight ends, it remains a mystery when it comes to being proven. With players like Ashton Porter, Ejiro Egodogbare and others, this group could be a threat in 2026.

6. Secondary

The secondary has been weakened with multiple key pieces either graduated or declared for the draft. However, many transfers and recruits have been added to this position group.

Junior defensive back Javion White is a solid anchor for the secondary along with Will James and Jordan Allen. This group has many stars who have proved their worth, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the secondary became the best in the Big 12.

5. Running Back

Running backs are in the same boat as they were last year. Makhi Hughes is coming back to play with Fritz and has proven to be an elite running back.

Other running backs such as DJ Butler, Zane Smith and Paris Melvin Jr. had enough talent to support Hughes and switch out with him. This position group is stacked with talent and could even rise higher after fall camp.

4. Linebackers

Sernio linebacker Jaden Yates is the headliner for this position group. He immediately becomes a leader for a group that missed a captain last year.

However, Yates has many other linebackers that can back him up. This position group is the most important group for the defense and with players to back it up, could be the strongest in the Big 12.

3. Offensive Line

In 2024, the offensive line gave up 33 sacks. However, in 2025, they gave up 19 sacks, a big improvement for the position group. Veterans like Shadre Hurst raise the ceiling for this group while being in tune with Fritz's system.

However, this group ties directly to the success of the quarterback. If the offensive line succeeds, so does the quarterback, which is why expectations are high for this group. Position battles will be interesting to watch out for.

2. Wide Receivers

This group also ties to the quarterback. A great receiving core helps the quarterback generate big plays and confidence. Going into the 2026 season, this position group has been one of the deepest it has ever been.

Receivers such as Amare Thomas and Trent Walker become immediate starters and go-to targets. Meanwhile, players such as Koby Young and Tyson Turner are young players trying to prove their talent in position battles.

1. Quarterbacks

The most important and strongest position group is the quarterback. This position group has two important players who can become threats in 2026 or in the future.

Senior quarterback Conner Weigman takes the starting job going into this fall camp and brings experience, arm talent and awareness with him.

However, right behind him is five-star dual-threat quarterback Keisean Henderson. He brings athleticism and speed to his game and was viewed as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Position battles between the two could be exciting to watch.