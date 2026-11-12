Re'Shaun Sanford's Remarkable Houston Comeback Just Reached Another Milestone

The Houston Cougars ran for 241 yards in Week 10 against Cincinnati at home, and it ended up being a program record in a Big 12 game. The Cougars have been able to establish the run all season, and it's been a huge part of their 7-2 success so far.

Most believed that senior running back Makhi Hughes would anchor the backfield this season, but the situation has actually turned into one of the best duos at running back in college football with redshirt junior Re'Shaun Sanford II being such a key piece of the ground game.

Sanford's involvement has been pretty high throughout the year, but it reached the highest level of the season this past Saturday. Sanford ran for a career-high 126 yards on just 15 carries, along with one touchdown. His 51-yard game-winning touchdown run against Cincinnati was the highlight.

“The o-line and wide receivers did a really good job of getting me to the third level all day so I knew it was going to come eventually," Sanford said. "New play mentally, just keep churning away at the small runs and being able to break through; I just knew it was going to come."

Sanford's Comeback is Real

Nov 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Re'shaun Sanford II (6) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was the second 100-yard game of Sanford's career, with both coming this season. He averaged 8.4 yards per carry, and that was the highest average with at least 15 carries since Patrick Carr averaged 8.7 against North Texas in 2019. This was also the first time a Houston player had done so in a conference game since Greg Ward Jr. against Tulsa in 2015.

For this performance, Sanford was named as the Comeback Player of the Week. Not only that, but Sanford was named to the Comeback Player of the Year Midseason Watch List earlier in November. He's one of 38 on the list and just one of two from the Big 12.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound running back has incredible speed and has been capable of explosive runs all year. However, his comeback story is special. Sanford suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in the fall camp leading up to his freshman year and then in his left knee in fall camp again leading up to his redshirt sophomore year.

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“We’re really proud of him. He’s worked extremely hard," coach Willie Fritz said in his weekly press conference. "He deserves any accolades he gets."

Fritz also gave credit to the strength coaches, including the late Kurt Hester as well as Bennie Wylie and position coach Jordy Joseph for helping Sanford along the way.

“Re’Shaun’s a dog. He puts the work in, that’s a story right there. The way he practices, that just motivates us on the line to block for him even harder. Blessed to be blocking for that guy," redshirt sophomore center Anthony Boswell said.

Sanford only had three carries for seven yards on the road against Utah and bounced back well as Fritz mentioned that he needed more carries. It seemed like Sanford was on the precipice of breaking a long run all game against Cincinnati.

“He almost had a couple in the first half. He did a good job of hitting it clean and sprinting between the two guys," Fritz said.

Hughes as the experienced senior has helped Sanford become his best. It's a special one-two punch.

"He’s made me so much better than I was last year and especially coming off of injury, he’s pushed me to be the best I can be," Sanford said.

The Harker Heights, Texas native has the best season of his career going at 573 rushing yards on 102 carries along with three touchdowns. He also has 138 receiving yards on 11 receptions. Sanford has gotten a lot of encouragement from his support system.

"They pour so much into me it gives me a lot of hope and confidence in myself," Sanford said. "“It’s a blessing. Anything can be taken away in a blink of an eye, so you really do cherish it whenever you’re away from it."