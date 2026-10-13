Re'Shaun Sanford's Comeback is Bigger Than Football

The Houston Cougars' running back room this season features two special stories. Houston has been able to run the ball through its talented backfield much more than in 2025 and not have to rely on senior quarterback Conner Weigman as much.

The reason for that is the depth that has been needed to thoroughly establish the ground game and maintain that balance on offense. While senior running back Makhi Hughes was originally the starter, it's been redshirt junior Re'Shaun Sanford II who has greatly increased his role in the running game.

Houston really has a perfect duo in the backfield, as Hughes offers the power while Sanford has the electric speed. Sanford adds a key element to the Cougars' offense, as his elusiveness and quickness have resulted in large chunks of yardage each time he carries the ball.

It's been a long time coming for Sanford to have a season like the one he's having so far. His story has been one of the most inspirational on the team, as he's overcome two torn ACL's, one in the right knee and one in the left.

Yet, he looks as strong as ever. Sanford's comeback is bigger than just his performance on the football field. It shows the adversity he has overcome.

Sanford's Powerful Journey

Houston Cougars running back Re'shaun Sanford II (6) runs the ball against Kansas State Wildcats during the game inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Sanford is now Houston's leading rusher with 404 yards on 75 carries and two touchdowns. Halfway through the regular season, he's on pace for 150 carries and is just 19 carries away from matching his total from his redshirt freshman season of 2024.

Sanford averages 5.4 yards per carry and he also has eight receptions for 105 yards as well. It looks like he got the start in Week 6 against Kansas State and had 20 carries for 90 yards. Those were a season high in carries.

The Harker Heights, Texas native was a three-star recruit and suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during fall camp of his true freshman season. He came back in his redshirt freshman season and led the Cougars in rushing with 94 carries for 444 yards and one touchdown.

Sanford once again suffered a torn ACL, this time in his left knee during fall camp as well. He had to miss his entire redshirt sophomore season in 2025. Two ACLs in a three-year span isn't easy at all to come from, but Sanford looked great in fall camp this year and that has translated to games.

“It’s an amazing feeling. Every time you miss a year of anything you love doing, you realize how much you really love it," Sanford said after the season opener.

Now, coach Willie Fritz wants freshman running back John Hebert, who's suffered an ACL injury and is out for the year, to also learn from Sanford.

Houston will need his presence as it takes on two ranked opponents in the next two weeks.