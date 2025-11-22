TCU Horned Frogs at No. 25 Houston Cougars Live Game Updates, Box Score
After a well-rested bye week, the no. 25 Houston Cougars begin their final stretch of the season as they take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the last home game of the year at TDECU Stadium.
Houston looks for a big win to stay alive in the Big 12 conference race as they honor the seniors on their special day.
The Cougars are 8-2 heading into this matchup after a 30-27 win over UCF on Nov. 7 prior to their bye week. UH aims for consecutive wins over an injury-plagued TCU team. Houston and TCU have faced other for the past two seasons, and the Cougars lead the all-time series 14-13. UH won the last matchup 30-19 on the road in Fort Worth last October.
Coogs vs Horned Frogs
This has been a remarkable turnaround for Houston in its’ second season under head coach Willie Fritz. The Cougars were 4-8 last year, but are already 8-2 with two games left, matching their win total of the past two seasons combined. Houston has clinched a bowl game and is ranked in all the polls for the first time since 2022. This includes being no. 23 in the CFP poll after a bye week.
The reason for this has been a new look offense led by junior transfer quarterback Connor Weigman, junior wide receiver Amare Thomas, senior tight end Tanner Koziol and senior running back Dean Connors.
Meanwhile TCU sits at 6-4, coming in with a two game losing streak. Head coach Sonny Dykes is dealing with a huge injury to star safety Bud Clark, as well as running back Kevorian Barnes. Additionally, wide receiver receiver Ed Small is also out while offensive lineman Cade Bennett and running back Trent Battle are listed as questionable.
Will the Cougars send their home crowd happy for the last time this season and stay in the hunt, or will TCU get a huge bounce back win against a Texas rival? The two teams kickoff in Houston at 3:00 p.m. on FOX we will be right here with live game updates as the action unfolds.
Follow along for live game updates as the game progresses.