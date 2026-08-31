The Best Case Scenario for the 2026 Houston Cougars

There's no secret that the expectations for the Houston Cougars football program have grown a lot since the start of last season. It helps when you're ranked No. 23 in the country and coming off a successful 10-3 year with a Texas Bowl win.

Coach Willie Fritz has led successful turnarounds wherever he's gone in his career, and it's now entering year three under his leadership that has revitalized the recruiting and hype for the program.

The Cougars are capable of achieving something special this season if everything goes right, given the kind of talent on both sides of the ball. Houston is just one of six Power 4 programs that have returned their head coach, offensive and defensive coordinators, as well as starting quarterback.

The experience, consistency, and playmakers at key positions are all there to be a real contender to reach the Big 12 title game.

Best Case Scenario for 2026

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) puts on the MVP cowboy hat after the win over Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The absolute best scenario for the Cougars is that they not only make the Big 12 championship, but win the conference title and head to the College Football Playoff for the first time ever.

However, a Power 4 conference winner doesn't automatically become a top-four seed in the CFP anymore, like the past two years. Even if Houston wins the Big 12, it's possible it doesn't get that first-round bye to the quarterfinals.

For the Cougars to likely end up in the Big 12 title game, they'll have to go something like 11-1. That would be 12-1 heading into the CFP. Only the top four ranked teams overall get to be a top-four seed.

Houston just making it into the playoffs would be an incredible achievement, even if it's the first round. The Cougars would have to take care of business at home while getting a tough road win at either Texas Tech or Utah. For UH to realistically even get in that position, you'd think senior quarterback Conner Weigman will have a massive year alongside a more explosive passing game.

It would be the offensive line that comes together with three transfers and senior running back Makhi Hughes being dominant on the ground. Defensively, Houston would be tough to throw on with an experienced ball-hawk secondary.

Additionally, the front seven comes through with a mix of pressure and good coverage. Houston will also need a reliable kicker who can deliver in close contests. If all this works out along with some injury luck, Houston could find itself making history this season.